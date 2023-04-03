Chicago Bears to have meeting with former Georgia standout Jalen Carter

The 2023 NFL Draft is less a month away, and the Chicago Bears are looking to build off an already impressive off-season. After trading back from the first pick in order to acquire WR DJ Moore, the Bears now hold the number nine pick overall. There’s plenty of routes they could take, including trading back even more to get additional picks.

This team has built a good core during free agency, but still has some holes on the defensive side of the ball. If they do hold onto the ninth overall pick, one of the names that jumps out is Jalen Carter, a defensive tackle from the University of Georgia. Today, it was reported by Adam Schefter that Carter plans to visit with the Chicago Bears later today.

Georgia DT Jalen Carter is visiting the Bears today. It is his second visit, with him already having visited the Eagles. Carter’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said he is declining visit requests for any team drafting outside the top 10 picks. “I’m confident Jalen will go in the top 10,”… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 3, 2023

Carter did struggle at his pro day and has also had his fair share of off the field issues coming into the draft process. Obviously, this is a concern when it comes to potentially using a first-round pick on someone like Carter, but you can’t deny his talent.

In three years at the University of Georgia, Carter recorded 18.5 sacks and was the leader of the National Champion Bulldogs. One of his most impressive performances was against the number one overall Tennessee Volunteers, where he racked up two forced fumbles and a sack to help get the win.

Talk about Jalen Carter's performance at his @GeorgiaFootball pro day all you want. Watching him on the football field should remove any doubt. The guy can be a game wrecker for years to come. pic.twitter.com/z0BngdQo35 — Glenn Naughton (@JetsPicks) March 17, 2023

If the Chicago Bears do decide to hold onto the ninth overall pick, I believe Jalen Carter would absolutely be in consideration. Even with all the question marks, many draft experts and analysts predict Carter will go in the top ten, if not higher. If he’s available at nine it would be hard to pass up.

The defense was obviously a point of emphasis for Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles, but the run stopping ability of the d-line is still a major concern. Carter would immediately make them better in that regard. If coached well, he could easily become a Pro Bowler one day.

