Chicago Bears DT Justin Jones explains his true feelings about Aaron Rodgers and the fans of the Green Bay Packers

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones has never been afraid to make a bold claim or two. He’s always been very outspoken, as even just last year he took shots at the New England Patriots after the Chicago Bears victory early on in the season.

Today, he let the world know about his extreme displeasure with the Green Bay Packers, specifically their fans and former QB Aaron Rodgers. Get your popcorn ready.

#Bears DT Justin Jones said he wished Aaron Rodgers was still with the #Packers. He laments the loss at Lambeau Field last season and says "their fans are pretty shitty. Half of them don't even know football." Oh boy. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) June 13, 2023

Sheesh! That’s some fire right off the bat. I’m sure he’s just vocalizing what most of the Chicago Bears fanbase thinks internally. But wow, what a way to kick off the off-season workouts. You know that’s some bulletin board material right there.

Jones will look to build off what was an impressive first season with the Bears, where he racked up three sacks and 52 total tackles over the course of 17 games. He may be a catalyst this year on the defensive side of the ball, where the Bears need to desperately improve.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE