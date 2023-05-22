The Chicago Bears were not fans of this new NFL rule for flex scheduling on Thursday nights

The NFL made the decision to allow teams to play more than once on Thursday Night Football starting in 2023 and on Monday, they passed a new rule allowing flex scheduling for those games. With the rule passing 24-8, a handful of teams were not in favor of it and that includes the Chicago Bears.

Per ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Chicago Bears were one of those eight teams to vote against allowing flex games for Thursday Night Football.

They were joined by the Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, New York Jets, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Giants, Jets, Packers, Bears, Raiders, Detroit, Bengals, Pittsburgh voted against it – to no avail. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 22, 2023

The rule now allows the NFL flex out a maximum of two games on Thursday nights this season and they must be done with 28 days advance notice. Teams can’t play more than two away Thursday Night Football games in a single season.

For the Chicago Bears, they are set to play on Thursday Night Football twice. They will travel to take on the Washington Commanders in Week 5 and then host the Carolina Panthers in prime time in Week 10.

