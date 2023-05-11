Chicago Bears: 5 must-watch games for the 2023 season

The Chicago Bears had three games worth watching last season–if you’re a fair-weather fan. Now that the schedule has been released, we’ll look at the five games Bears fans should look forward to this season.

The Bears will look to improve on their 3-14 record for the 2023 season. The Bears have added a few upgrades on the defensive side of the ball. With the offseason additions of wide receiver D.J. Moore, offensive guard Nate Davis, and offensive tackle Darnell Wright, the offense should be the best unit for the Bears and will need to carry this team.

It’s time for Justin Fields to put the Chicago Bears on his back

It’s quarterback Justin Fields make-or-break season in year three. He has the talent around him to score points in Chicago. While the overall roster is still a year or two away from a deep playoff run, the Bears should be much more competitive this season. They should be in the hunt late this season for a Wild Card spot if all goes well with injuries and Fields takes the next step. Here are the five games Bears fans should mark on their calendar for the 2023 season.

5. Denver Broncos, Week 4

This should be a winnable game for the Bears. The Broncos will come into Chicago led by former Bears quarterback Sean Payton as their head coach. The Broncos traded for Payton in a last-ditch effort to salvage the Russell Wilson trade from the 2022 offseason. And that’s what makes this game interesting.

The Bears drafted Justin Fields as their quarterback in the same offseason general manager Ryan Pace attempted to trade for Wilson and failed. Fields vs. Wilson is another battle of what could have been for the Bears, though not as painful as the Mitch Trubisky vs. Pat Mahomes contest in 2019. Hopefully, Fields provides some relief that the Bears couldn’t trade for a nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE