Can Justin Fields be a MVP quarterback?

Ahead of the 2023 NFL season, Justin Fields is beginning the third year of his career. The Chicago Bears made use of the offseason to provide him up with the ideal environment so that he may potentially make a significant advancement and truly flourish.

Dan Orlovsky, a former quarterback, seemed more certain than ever that Fields will have a successful season, despite his inconsistent attention to the Bears over the past year. In addition, he boldly said that the young quarterback will compete against the best in the NFL for the MVP title.

"Justin Fields is going to be in the MVP conversation this season." 👀 @danorlovsky7 pic.twitter.com/F3doocNPwI — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 8, 2023

The Bears improved each position on the offensive side of the ball during free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft. Additionally, they traded for the outstanding wide receiver D.J. Moore from the Carolina Panthers, providing Fields a reliable throwing weapon.

During the 2022 NFL season, quarterback Justin Fields amassed an incredible 1,143 rushing yards, which placed him seventh among all players and first among quarterbacks. In just 25 career starts, he has amassed 1,563 rushing yards in total. Although he has shown to be a top rusher, his passing statistics paint a quite different picture.

In 2022, Fields only passed for 2,242 yards, bringing his career total to 4,112 yards in 25 starts. He has also thrown a worrying 21 interceptions, which is about one per game, and only 24 touchdowns, less than one per game. Additionally, he has completed fewer than 60% of his career passes. If Fields wants to be considered for the MVP award in 2023, his passing statistics must significantly improve.

