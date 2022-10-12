Chicago Bears will have new WR available for game Thursday

Chicago Bears get good news in Wednesday’s injury report

The Chicago Bears have had several wide receivers out with injuries this season. Injuries to Byron Pringle, Velus Jones Jr., and N’Keal Harry caused serious issues with an offense that already lacked elite talent. The Bears appear to have good news at the position before Thursday’s game against the Washington Commanders.

According to the Bears’ injury report released Wednesday, Harry does not have a designation for his game status in Week 6.

Harry was taken off the teams’ injured reserve list earlier this week. He was projected as a limited participant in Tuesday’s practice. Now Harry appears good to go against the Commanders.

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson also does not have a designation for his game status. He is expected to play Thursday night. This is big news for the Bears’ secondary that missed their top corner against the Minnesota Vikings. Cornerback Dane Cruikshank is still questionable.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE