Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson had a busy Monday morning. With free agency open at 11 a.m. CT today, a flurry of signings started to pour in around the NHL. The Blackhawks have already made a splash by agreeing to terms with a number of impact veterans, including winger Tyler Bertuzzi, defenseman Alec Martinez, and winger Pat Maroon. These moves instantly improve the roster and add veteran leadership to a primarily young team.

Chicago Blackhawks agree to terms with Tyler Bertuzzi

The Blackhawks are signing Tyler Bertuzzi to a four-year deal with a $5.5 million AAV (average annual value), per David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period. Bertuzzi, 29, was drafted by the Detroit Redwings in the second round of the 2013 NHL Draft. He projects as a top-six forward and has a gritty style of play, often being an agitator. This can be a good thing for young phenom Connor Bedard. With Nick Foligno already taking Bedard under his wing last season, the addition of another forward who will make the opposition think twice before taking a run at the Hawks’ skill players is a good move.

Bertuzzi spent six full seasons in Detroit before being traded to the Boston Bruins in 2023. He would only finish that season plus the postseason in Boston before signing a one-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs, where he played last year. In 80 games last year, Bertuzzi recorded 43 points (21 goals, 22 assists). He has scored 20+ goals in four of his eight seasons, with his best season coming in 2021-22 when he tallied 30 goals and 32 assists for Detroit.

Veteran Alec Martinez adds veteran leadership to Blackhawks blue line

Within a few hours of the Bertuzzi news breaking, TSN’s Bob McKenzie reported that the Blackhawks added defenseman Alec Martinez on a one-year, $4 million deal. The 36-year-old is a three-time Stanley Cup Champion, including two with the Los Angeles Kings (2012, 2014) and one with the Vegas Golden Knights (2023). Martinez was a fourth-round pick by the Kings in the 2007 NHL Draft. He spent 11 seasons in Los Angeles before being traded to Vegas in 2020.

Blackhawks fans may have a bitter taste in their mouths regarding Martinez from a decade ago in 2014. This stems from when he sealed the Kings’ victory over the Hawks in OT of Game 7 of the Western Conference Final, sending them to the Stanley Cup Final.

But Blackhawks fans should soon put those memories to rest if Martinez can be the leader and depth piece they desire on defense. Martinez averaged 19:03 of ice time in 55 games last season with Vegas, and his career ATOI (average time on ice) is a respectable 19:24. Martinez is also a slap shot magnet, blocking 100+ shots in a season nine times in his 15-year career. He led the league in blocked shots in 2020-21 (168) and 2022-23 (244). He also had more blocked shots (57) than anyone in the 2023 playoffs. With youngsters Korchinski, Vlasic, and now Levshunov looking like the future core of this defense, Martinez can be a valuable mentor on the ice.

Three-time Stanley Cup Champion Pat Maroon signs with Blackhawks

Alec Martinez wasn’t the only three-time Stanley Cup Champion the Hawks acquired today. Pat Maroon has been acquired on a one-year deal worth $1.3 million, per hockey insider Frank Seravalli. Maroon, 36, was selected in the sixth-round of the 2007 NHL Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers. Maroon is the definition of a role-player. The Blackhawks will be the eighth NHL team Maroon has played for, but he is known as a winner wherever he goes.

Not only did he win three Stanley Cups, but he did it in three consecutive seasons, and with two different teams. He won his first in 2019 with the St. Louis Blues, then again in 2020 and 2021, this time with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Furthermore, Maroon has been in the playoffs in 10 of his 13 seasons in the league, amassing an impressive 163 postseason games played.

In the midst of a rebuild, the Chicago Blackhawks were aggresive to open NHL Free Agency today, adding valuable veteran assets to help guide a young core. And the Blackhawks aren’t done either, as they continue to make additions as the day progresses. One other notable reported addition is former Chicago Blackhawks forward Teuvo Teravainen. What a day already for Kyle Davidson and the Blackhawks. October can’t come fast enough.

