The Chicago Bulls’ injury report is longer than expected heading into the season opener.

By now, everybody is aware that Chicago Bulls PG Lonzo Ball is missing the beginning of the season. How much time he will miss exactly remains unclear. Aside from Lonzo, a couple of surprising additions have popped up on the Chicago Bulls’ injury report on the eve of their first game.

KC Johnson pointed out that Zach LaVine is listed as questionable. Alex Caruso, the defensive leader of the second unit, is listed as probable. Both injury updates will surprise Bulls fans, especially since the season hasn’t even begun.

Bulls list Zach LaVine questionable for opener vs. Heat because of left knee injury management. Alex Caruso is probable with a left calf contusion. Lonzo Ball obviously is out. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) October 18, 2022

It’s hard to imagine LaVine missing the team’s very first game because of injury management. LaVine participated in a good chunk of the preseason. He and DeMar DeRozan sat out the final preseason game just to play things safe.

KC Johnson followed up this report with further reasons why this news should come as a surprise.

LaVine played in 2 1/2 of 4 exhibitions but has been regular practice participant. So this is mild surprise, although questionable is 50-50 in injury report parlance. https://t.co/iT5GUIoD1I — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) October 18, 2022

Perhaps this listing of ‘questionable’ is only precautionary. If so, Bulls fans might have to prepare themselves for a long season of load management and scheduled rest days. The Chicago Bulls begin their 2022-23 campaign tomorrow night against the Miami Heat. They’ll take on former Bull Jimmy Butler on the road at 6:30 pm CT.

