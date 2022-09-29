Report states that there is confidence that Lonzo Ball can return to the Bulls this season

Much speculation has been made over the future of Lonzo Ball. Many Chicago Bulls fans have braced to enter the 2022-23 season without their starting point guard. Lonzo Ball recently underwent another surgery on his left knee. This surgery was meant to ‘clean up’ his knee and remove objects such as dead tissue or cartilage.

Thankfully, it sounds as though this procedure went well. Shams Charania recently reported that there is some confidence that Lonzo Ball will be able to rejoin his teammates this season.

Sources: There is confidence in Bulls guard Lonzo Ball's ability to return this season following left knee surgery on Wednesday that doctors believe addressed the issue. Ball is expected to miss at least a few months. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 29, 2022

It sounds like the doctors have fixed whatever was causing Lonzo pain and discomfort. Lonzo Ball had recently stated that simple tasks like walking up the stairs brought him discomfort.

Lonzo Ball says walking up stairs is painful for him. His knee issues are affecting him in everyday life, not just from a basketball perspective. — Cody Westerlund (@CodyWesterlund) September 27, 2022

Hopefully, Lonzo can now undergo a smoother and more effective rehab process. Some reports have said that Lonzo can return as early as December. The likelihood of this remains rather unclear, but would certainly be a pleasant surprise for Bulls fans. At this point, it would be best to temper expectations.

For now, point guard duties for the Bulls will be handled by a combination of Goran Dragic, Alex Caruso, Coby White, and Ayo Dosunmu. The Chicago Bulls kick off their preseason on October 4th at home against the New Orleans Pelicans.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE