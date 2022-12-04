The Chicago Bulls look to shake off a two-game losing streak on Sunday as they finish their west coast road trip in Sacramento against a buzzing Kings team.

The 9-13 Chicago Bulls will end their six-game road trip on Sunday against the 12-9 Sacramento Kings. Sacramento has been one of the darlings of the NBA this season with an exciting and high scoring roster, backed by a hungry and frenzied home crowd.

Working in the Bulls favor today will be the advantage of Sacramento having played yesterday on the road, optimistically allowing the potential for a tired Kings team late in today’s game.

The injury report is light today for both teams, with Alex Caruso once again ruled as probable.

The Bulls best bet of the day blog has been every bit of a roller coaster as the Chicago Bulls have been themselves. Regardless, I will be here rain or shine, with the intention of getting this thing well into the green sooner rather than later. Let’s keep the optimism levels as high as possible today, let’s see some damn red, and as always GO BULLS!!

2022 Bulls Best Bet Record: 9-13 (4L Streak)

Last Pick: Patrick Williams Over 9.5 Points – L

Chicago Bulls +2.5 (Sportsbook odds may vary)

I understand I probably sound like a homer when I bring the Bulls spread or money line to these blogs, but I try to be as selective as possible, and in today’s case, I believe the Bulls are the right side.

Entering today, the Chicago Bulls are 4-2 against the spread following consecutive losses. Those two failed covers fell within the Bulls four game losing streak. Aside from that stretch, the Bulls have found success with their backs against the wall.

As mentioned in the intro, today will feature the second game of a back-to-back for the Sacramento Kings, and surprisingly this will be just their third such situation. They are 1-1 against the spread, but 0-2 straight up this season in those situations, having covered the spread the one time as double digit underdogs early in the season.

The Chicago Bulls have not yet been a very profitable team against the spread, but as a road underdog, they are 5-4-1 against the number. Contrarily, they have not fared well against Western Conference opponents, but with their backs against the wall, and frankly against a team that they match up well with defensively, a sense of urgency should be what the Bulls need to get this done.

On Friday night, the Bulls switched up their starting rotation, swapping in Alex Caruso and Javonte Green for Ayo Dosunmu and Patrick Williams. The outcome of the game obviously did not go Chicago’s way, but hopefully the move will light a spark under Dosunmu and Williams. To open the game, they combined 5-6 shooting upon their initial entry to the game.

It is unclear if the same starting lineup will be seen today, but I would assume the same switch up will be in place today.

This game should provide some fireworks, as the game total sits just under 240 at 239.5, a frequent setting for Kings’ games this season. If I had to give out a player prop, I might suggest Demar Derozan at 27.5. After a light night on Friday in Golden State, I would be willing to guess he will be fairly aggressive against a team that shouldn’t have a clear answer for defending him tonight.

I do feel confident in the Chicago Bulls’ money line this evening, but I’ll happily take a couple of insurance points, protecting any late shots or anything of that nature. The optimism levels are certainly at a low for this fan base, and as I’ve said, this team isn’t a contender, but I do believe they have a much more successful brand of basketball to be played this season.

Let’s get back into the win column tonight! Best of luck, see red and GO BULLS!!

