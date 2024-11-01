It’s the start of the NBA regular season already, and the Chicago Bulls are back to competing against their fellow Eastern Conference teams. The schedule is packed with almost back-to-back games, so there’s plenty of action involving the Bulls for those who love to watch their favorite stars sweat it out on the court or for others looking to get in some basketball betting action.

Chicago Bulls upcoming games



Let’s take a look at some of the next matches for the Bulls as the season progresses.

Home vs. Cavaliers

The Chicago Bulls will play the Cleveland Cavaliers at home on Nov 11, 2024. The match is scheduled for 7:00 PM CST at the United Center and will be broadcast live on the Chicago Sports Network.

The Bulls‘ last meeting with Cleveland was during pre-season, where they defeated the Cavaliers on home ground. This next meeting is also a home match for the Bulls who’ll be looking for another win against their opponents.

Away vs. Knicks

The Chicago Bulls will travel to New York to battle the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Nov 13, 2024. The match begins at 6:30 PM CST and also airs on the Chicago Sports Network.

These two teams will face off against each other for the first time this season. If last season is any indication, the Knicks are the stronger team moving into this match, and the Bulls will have a lot to prove.

Away vs. Cavaliers

It’s going to come right back to the Bulls and Cavaliers on Nov 15. But this time, it will be on Cleveland’s home front. The Bulls don’t have the best history playing away to the Cavaliers, so this will be another tough one for the team to hurdle.

The match is scheduled for 6:30 PM CST on Nov 15 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, and will also be available to watch on the Chicago Sports Network.

