The Chicago Bulls just played the best basketball game of their season so far

The Chicago Bulls defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 124-108. The resounding victory was the most complete game the Bulls have played all season. The United Center erupted in a standing ovation when the game clock expired.

Everyone contributed to the Bulls’ win versus Los Angeles. 8 Chicago Bulls players recorded double-digit points.

The only player who played significant minutes and didn’t record at least 10 points was Dalen Terry with 2 points. However, Terry did haul in 5 rebounds and dish 3 assists, he was far from ineffective.

3 standout performers

DeMar DeRozan gets the imaginary game ball. DeRozan scored 27 points on a fantastic night from the floor shooting 12-16. He also added 9 assists and 7 rebounds rounding out his stats. DeRozan has leaned more into his skills as a facilitator this season and it has been working wonders. DeRozan has made some amazing passes that could be the best of the whole season.

Coby White had another strong performance. The 23-year-old compiled 17 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists. He shot under 40% from the field, but he hit big shots when it mattered. Including this:

Coby White continues to show that he has become a star. He is playing aggressive with confidence and scoring in all kinds of ways. He’s playmaking is not to be scoffed at either. He has evolved into the player everyone hoped he would become.

Patrick Williams had a great performance Wednesday as well. Williams scored 15 points, shooting 3-3 from 3-point range and 6-10 overall from the field. Williams went on to collect 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal and 1 block. Williams defense his is strongest asset and it was on display tonight. He helped limit the Lakers to a 3-point shooting percentage of 32%. Williams has been one of the Bulls most improved players this season along side Coby White.

The Chicago Bulls can be one of the top 5 teams in the eastern conference

The Bulls have beaten some of the top teams in the NBA in their last 9. Including a win over the 3 seed 76ers and the 2 seed Bucks. Currently still in 12th, the Bulls have the opportunity to go on a big win streak and get back into playoff contention. The Bulls are figuring out how to win in December, which is a good sign. Too often a team finds out how to win too late in the season, not these Bulls.

The Bulls are 7-3 in their last 10 games, all without Zach LaVine. Lots of discussion is being had right now about how much of the Bulls success is due to the absence of LaVine. For good reason too, the Bulls are drastically different since LaVine’s foot injury sidelined him.

It has become clear at this point that LaVine was part of the issue plaguing the Bulls early this season. LaVine provides elite scoring ability, that is where is upsides end.

He provides next to nothing on defense and relies heavily on isolation play to get his buckets. That type of play doesn’t fit on this current Bulls team. Basketball is so much more that just scoring baskets and LaVine provides none of those things.

The Bulls front office cannot afford to interrupt what the Bulls are doing right now. Zach LaVine needs to be traded. He wants to be traded as well. There were reports dating back to last season of LaVine being upset that he and the Bulls front office don’t agree on his position in the team.

The Bulls then tried to trade him in the offseason. There were no enticing offers provided at the time. And finally, you could clearly tell LaVine was checked out during the Bulls rough start to the season back in October. It is best for both parties if the relationship ends here.

The Chicago Bulls are fun to watch again. There is major growth happening with the young players and DeRozan is in a perfect role. Coby White has evolved into an elite 3-point shooter to complement DeRozan’s legendary mid-range game.

The Chicago Bulls will be back on the court on Thursday when they play the San Antonio Spurs at the United Center.

