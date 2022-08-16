The Chicago Bulls scheduled to face Miami in first game, Cleveland in home opener

With the NBA off-season at somewhat of a stalemate, the lack of news can be hard for fans. At least the Bulls faithful was teased by Giannis Antetokounmpo yesterday, as he mentioned a Chicago could be a future destination.

The entire 2022-23 NBA schedule releases tomorrow, at around 2PM CST. However, we received a bit of a preview as it was reported early this morning by David Kaplan that the Chicago Bulls will open up the year in South Beach, against the Miami Heat.

Confirmed: The #Bulls will open the 2022-23 season on October 19th at Miami. The home opener will be October 22nd on a Saturday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. #TakeThat — David Kaplan (@thekapman) August 16, 2022

The Heat were last years number one seed in the Eastern Conference. They were just one game away from the NBA Finals, before losing in Game 7 to the Boston Celtics.

We all know the storyline here. Jimmy Butler returns to face his former team yet again. I’m sure he has it circled on his calendar already.

The home opener will take place on October 22nd, as the Chicago Bulls take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at the United Center. The Cavs made noise early last year, but seemed to fade away after Jarrett Allen was injured. They still made it to the play-in tournament, but obviously they have higher aspirations.

The Chicago Bulls will look to start the season strong, facing two tough opponents right off the bat.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE