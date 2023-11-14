Report: Chicago Bulls, Zach LaVine both open to potential trade, per The Athletic

The Chicago Bulls enter the day at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, with a 4-7 record, and a fanbase that seems just about fed up with it all.

And can you blame them? This team is built to win games, and at least make a conference title push. They can’t even do that. Even after adding DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic, and making many depth additions, this squad has not shown anything positive over the last couple of seasons. And today, it might finally be all coming to an end, as Zach LaVine seems to have one foot out of the door already.

Developing: NBA teams are probing the availability of Bulls two-time All-Star Zach LaVine and there is increased openness from both sides about exploring a trade, sources say. Details at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/2UvELP2lMG — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 14, 2023

Shams Charania was the first to report it on the Athletic, as LaVine and the Chicago Bulls both seem to be willing and ready to make a deal work. LaVine, 28, is in the second season of his five-year 215-million-dollar max contract that he signed just recently. It would be another failure for this franchise to lose another star talent, but the Bulls are in need of a rebuild.

As Charania mentioned in his article, many of the NBA’s 30 general managers are in Chicago on Tuesday for the annual Champions Classic, the major opening night of the college basketball season, and this is where conversations could begin. It will be interesting to see which teams come to the forefront of these rumors.

Who could be interested in the Chicago Bulls G, Zach LaVine?

Well, there will be a considerable amount of interest from teams around the league. The Philadelphia 76ers have already made it public that they may pursue the former UCLA Bruin, but with how well their doing right now, it’s hard to see them giving up depth and future picks for another ball-dominant scorer.

The Los Angelas Lakers will be another name to watch. LaVine and LeBron James have been friends for a while, and LaVine played college ball in California. The money will be the reason this deal would be an issue, but if you follow the NBA, any trade can happen with the right terms involved.

