Zach LaVine won’t likely end up playing for the Philadelphia 76ers but these teams likely will be interested

Zach LaVine has emerged as one of the NBA‘s most talked-about players in the last 24 hours. According to reports, both the All-Star forward and the Chicago Bulls are open to a trade.

Following this news, several teams have emerged as potential landing spots for Zach LaVine. The Philadelphia 76ers are one of those teams, but one insider believes he will not end up there. According to Marc Stein, LaVine is more likely to land with the Los Angeles Lakers or the Miami Heat.

Here is what Stein wrote on the situation:

“It appears more feasible that teams such as Miami or the Los Angeles Lakers, rather than Philadelphia, could emerge with substantive trade interest in LaVine since those teams have a clearer need for an offensive infusion.”

76ers probably not a fit for Zach LaVine

LaVine was previously connected to the 76ers after the trade that sent James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers. It’s unclear, though, if the Sixers are still interested in making a deal for the veteran given that they are currently leading the Eastern Conference with an 8-2 record.

At 28-years-old, LaVine is a star-level player in the prime of his career. The two-time All-Star is averaging 21.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists through 11 games with the Chicago Bulls this season. LaVine is not only in his prime, but he is also under contract for the long term. This is only the second year of a five-year, $215 million contract he signed in the offseason of 2022.

It will be interesting to watch where LaVine ends up if the Bulls decide to let him go, especially with the season already underway.

