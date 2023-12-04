WATCH: Zion Williamson jokes with Chicago Bulls employee about someday playing in Chicago

The Chicago Bulls are in the midst of a very bad start to their 2023-24 season, and it seems as the losses continue to pile up, the organization plans to start a rebuild as a result. This is something many fans and members of the media saw coming after the Bulls announced they’d be “running it back” with their current roster, even though they barley made the play-in tournament last year.

The market in Chicago is big, especially in the NBA, as the franchise is still considered historic thanks to Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. Attracting free agents has never been the hardest thing to do. Trading for them, however, can be a different and more difficult task.

On Saturday, Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans came to United Center and lost their third straight road game to the Chicago Bulls and company, 124-118. Zion himself had 27 points and 5 rebounds, and a fan caught a pretty funny moment following the conclusion of the game, and posted it to X (Twitter) shortly after.

In the clip, you can hear Zion and a Chicago Bulls staffer joking about the possibility of him joining the team in the future.

Zion to the Bulls confirmed lol (h/t: courtsideshod) pic.twitter.com/6utjmTxcTj — ChicagoBullsCentral (@BullsCentraI) December 4, 2023

Now, this situation becomes even more difficult if you really consider this to be a possibility. Williamson is under contract with New Orleans until the 2027-28 season, meaning the only way to get him in Chicago would be to trade for him.

That seems unlikely now, but if the Pelicans continue to also underperform, it’s something to be thought about in the future. Theirs been rumors about Williamson getting traded for a few years now, but nothing substantial enough at this point.

Would the Chicago Bulls ever trade for a talent like this, in the midst of a rebuild?

They’ve done it before, so I personally can see them doing it again.

If Zach LaVine’s trade value didn’t completely plummet after the last report, than I would’ve mentioned a trade around him. However it seems abundantly clear that the Chicago Bulls don’t want him on the team anymore, and that he doesn’t want to be there as well. The Bulls have actually looked quite good without him as of late.

Even with everything considered, if Williamson become available, they’d at least make an offer. I mean many teams would be lining up at the door and ready to make a trade for Zion. His marketability is through the roof, and his potential is still sky-high even after some pretty tough injuries.

Like I mentioned earlier, Zion would need to be available in trade talks for this to even be a possibility for the Chicago Bulls. That likely seems a ways away, but it’s still fun to dabble in the rumors and crazy videos that get shared on social media, like this one.

