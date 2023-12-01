Report: Chicago Bulls G Zach LaVine not gaining much interest in the trade market

The Chicago Bulls are a ticking time bomb, that just might explode in the next few weeks, or perhaps even days.

They’re currently at the very bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, with a dismal record of 6 wins and 14 losses a few months into the NBA season. A few members of the media, and smaller writers like myself, believed that the Bulls should’ve blown up this team last season. Head coach Billy Donovan will likely be fired soon, and the roster could also be gutted by the trade deadline.

Multiple members of this Chicago Bulls roster have been in trade rumors over the past couple of seasons. Big contracts like Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan are two of the most likely to get moved, and they need to be traded sooner rather than later, or their value will continue to plummet.

It’s time to fully embrace the tank, that should’ve happened earlier.

However, it seems as is Zach LaVine’s value is already taking a major dip, as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported today that the Chicago Bulls’ guard has virtually “no trade market” due to his poor and inconsistent play, as well as his massive contract. The full clip is attached below.

"There is not a market for Zach LaVine right now."@wojespn with the latest on LaVine and the Bulls 👀 pic.twitter.com/r4stqcKkor — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 1, 2023

The entire Chicago Bulls organization already seems to be over Zach LaVine and his recent behavior and play, as the way the feel about the guard is already public information. Now the question remains, who will make a trade for LaVine, and how much will the Bulls receive in return?

Currently, it’s not looking too hot for Chicago. Again, they should’ve moved on from him earlier, when his value was higher, as now they’re seeing the negative effects of their actions.

Which NBA teams are currently interested in Zach LaVine?

Lot’s of reports had come out about the Los Angelas Lakers being in on LaVine, as they have been in the talks over the past few years. LeBron James has been public about his appreciation for Zach LaVine’s play, and has even mentioned playing with him in the future.

However, it was just stated yesterday by the Athletic that the Lakers seem to be more interested in DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso, as opposed to LaVine. This makes sense as both Caruso and DeRozan are more efficient players, as well as Caruso being a former NBA champion with the Lakers just a few years ago.

Other than that, there really hasn’t been too much talk involving LaVine as of late. The Sacramento Kings were mentioned in another report, but even that seems to be far fetched at this point.

