Zach LaVine was not happy after the Bulls win on Saturday

Bulls forward Zach LaVine was visibly upset after the Bulls made a comeback win vs Miami on Saturday.

LaVine stormed off the court once the final buzzer sounded. On his way off the court, he pushed a Bulls PR person out of the way.

LaVine was the only Bulls player to leave the court, while the rest celebrated the win. The video can be seen in the Tweet below.

Billy Donovan was ‘downright tricked’ by Zach LaVine’s behavior after last night’s game, per @JCowleyHoops “Sources indicated that the front office was made aware of the situation immediately and was less than thrilled with LaVine’s actions.”

pic.twitter.com/aG1AKPNUQq — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 19, 2023

Zach LaVine is almost certain to be traded now

LaVine has been linked with being traded since last season. This offseason no trades the Bulls liked emerged. Now it seems LaVine’s time in Chicago is done.

He clearly does not want to be here. He is mentally checked out. He is uninterested in every press conference. And pushing a Bulls PR person is not a good sign.

Zach LaVine has been at odds with the Bulls front office. Last season he said that the front office and he were not on the same page. Especially when it comes to his place on the team.

All of those things, combined with the rough start to the Bulls season, has almost certainly ended LaVine’s time with the Bulls.

LaVine has been connected to trades with the Lakers, 76ers and Heat. Those are also teams he would reportedly like to play for.

A LaVine trade likely won’t happen until December 15. That is when free agents who signed in the summer become trade eligible. Some of those players will surely be necessary to move Zach LaVine.

