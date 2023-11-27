New reports are suggesting that the Bulls ownership does not think Billy Donovan is part of the problem

This season has been off to about as bad of a start as the Bulls could have expected. The locker room isn’t healthy with players like Zach LaVine mentally checked out. The core three of Vucevic, DeRozan, and LaVine aren’t working and the Bulls are struggling to maintain leads.

The Bulls had an all-time great loss last night. Chicago was up 21 points after the first quarter. Then went on to get ran off the court as the Nets went on a 25-7 run. The final score was 109-118, Brooklyn Nets win.

According to Bulls insider K. C. Johnson the Bulls front office is committed to Billy Donovan moving forward. Johnson provided the information below to explain the claim.

Billy Donovan’s job is ‘safe,’ per @KCJHoop “[Billy Donovan] is liked and respected by both ownership and management and also has multiple years left on his extension. While it has happened in recent situations like Fred Hoiberg and Jim Boylen, the Reinsdorfs typically don’t… pic.twitter.com/cmD2v98iL1 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 27, 2023

That quote is an excerpt from Johnson’s article on the Bulls poor start to the season. The Bulls have a win-loss record of 5-13, with a four game losing streak.

And while Billy Donovan may stick around, Johnson says to fully expect extended coaching staff changes.

Trades will be coming soon

Unless the Bulls can go on a win streak between now and December 15th, the Bulls will be looking to make some trades in the next few weeks.

Zach LaVine is the primary player to be moved. As he has been at odds with the front office since last season. And now the front office isn’t happy with LaVine after he pushed a Bulls PR person. DeMar DeRozan could be on the trade block as well. The two parties still have not agreed upon a contract extension. Nikola Vucevic is another asset the Bulls could use in a trade. He is a solid veteran big that many teams may value.

Billy Donovan does have some good experience under his belt. He has gotten close to the NBA finals once, losing in the Western Conference Finals.

After being up 3-1 on the Warriors, Donovan’s Thunder blew the series lead and lost in game seven. Kevin Durant left that offseason and OKC never made it past the first round again. Which brings to question Donovan’s coaching ability. Is he a solid head coach, or was he the benefactor of prime Kevin Durant for one season?

Billy Donovan and the Reinsdorf family are on good terms. Donovan will be retained and it is looking more and more likely a total blowup is on the way. If the blowup happens we will see within a season or so if Donovan really can be the answer for this franchise going forward.

