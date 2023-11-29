Charles Barkley jokes about “relocating” the Chicago Bulls

Charles Barkley jokingly suggests that the Bulls should be relocated

The Chicago Bulls were blown out on Tuesday night. The Bulls lost to the Boston Celtics with a final score of 97-124.

After the game, basketball hall of famer Charles Barkley joked about relocating the Bulls amid their struggles. Below is Barkley’s full quote.

“I don’t know what the hell the Bulls are doing. We’re trying to get a team in Seattle and Vegas. Let’s move this one.”

The team shouldn’t actually be relocated. But Charles Barkley’s joke does point to something. What can you say anymore? The team is just flat-out playing awful basketball. The core three of LaVine, DeRozan, and Vucevic are not working. Billy Donovan seemingly can’t get the current roster to gel well.

The Bulls have nothing going for them. The future is pretty grim on the hardwood in Chicago. There is not much draft capital to work with. The Bulls have one pick, a first rounder in 2024. Then they do not own a single draft pick outright until 2026.

While Charles Barkley may not have been referencing the future, his quote is still relevant here, “I don’t know what the hell the Bulls are doing.”

Relocate the owners out of Chicago, not the franchise

The Reinsdorf’s do not seem serious about winning. They refused to make any changes after a disappointing season last year. The Bulls have been stagnant since losing to Lebron James and Cleveland in the conference semi-finals in 2015. The Bulls have played in two playoff series since then.

The franchise has been unable to reach the NBA Finals since Michael Jordan left the Bulls the second time. The team has been mismanaged incredibly by the owners. Hiring the wrong coaches and firing the right ones way too early. Giving free agents huge contracts that end up hurting the team in the long haul, the list goes on and on.

The way out of this seemingly endless purgatory is foggy. Nobody seems to know how, where or when to start. One thing is for sure, the ownership is greatly responsible for all of the struggles.

If the NBA could relocate the Reinsdorf family to a different franchise or out of the league entirely, that would be a great starting point.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE