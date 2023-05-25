Chicago Bulls named In trade proposal that swaps Zach LaVine for former No. 1 pick

The Chicago Bulls will need to be aggressive this offseason to make a run in the playoffs next year. The front office believes they can win with many of the pieces they already have on the roster. However, with Lonzo Ball’s rehab timeline not looking promising for next season, the Bulls need to add some extra juice to the lineup. One trade proposal aims to do just that.

Bleacher Report recently came out with one ambitious trade for each NBA team this offseason. Grant Hughes wrote that Zach LaVine could be of better use in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ offensive system than Karl-Anthony Towns:

“Minnesota is pot committed to Rudy Gobert at center, and the team belongs to Anthony Edwards offensively. That makes Towns a max-salaried second-option big man with minimal defensive value and a history of postseason shakiness. LaVine is far more scaleable and would offer more shot creation as an Edwards counterpart. Caruso would give the Wolves a fourth dominant defensive piece in its top six alongside Edwards, Jaden McDaniels and Gobert. Towns’ talent is undeniable, and it might be unfair to give up on his partnership with Gobert after so few reps together this past season. But the Wolves’ future may have too low of a ceiling with two players whose best position is center combining to make $77 million next year and $92.5 million in 2024-25. Better to balance things out by paying for proven All-Star scoring from the wing and another rugged defender.” Chicago Bulls receive

Karl-Anthony Towns

Taurean Prince

Minnesota Timberwolves receive

Zach LaVine

Alex Caruso

The Bulls need another big man. The three-time All-Star and former number-one overall pick would be an asset to the offense and help secure rebounds. Nikola Vučević hasn’t been as effective for the Bulls scoring as he had been with the Orlando Magic. Towns would be an upgrade there, but his defense leaves much to be desired.

Losing Alex Caruso would also be a significant loss on defense, especially if Ball misses next season. Prince for Caruso would be a downgrade for the Bulls. But the Bulls really need to bring in another point guard this offseason who can help the team compete. The only question about this trade is if Towns is a bigger plus for the Bulls than losing an inconsistent LaVine.

