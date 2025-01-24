Chicago Cubs back in the Alex Bregman market, per insider

The Chicago Cubs still appear to be very much a work in progress as they look for the final touches to their 2025 major league roster.

And, from a recent flurry of activity over the last few days, it looks like the front office is feeling the pressure to make a big pickup or two now, with spring training right round the corner.

Moves already made have brought Houston Astros star right fielder to the team via trade. Cleveland Guardians reliever Eli Morgan was also acquired via trade. In free agency acquisitions, the Cubs have brought in starting pitcher Matthew Boyd, relievers Caleb Thielbar and Colin Rea, and catcher Carson Kelly.

There’s still work to do, though, and crunch time is here.

The 2025 Chicago Cubs, Still A Work In Progress

Chicago has lost out on free agent closer target Tanner Scott, as well as backup closer option Kirby Yates, both to the Los Angeles Dodgers. So, the quest for a shutdown closer is still ongoing.

One area where the team seemed no longer to be shopping was at third base. Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer recently said, after brief rumors emerged that the Cubs might be pursuing free agent Alex Bregman, that they would seek to fill the current spot at third with internal options. Reading between the lines, that probably meant that top prospect Matt Shaw would get every opportunity to win the position.

Cubs Showing “Significant Interest” In Alex Bregman?

But now Jon Heyman of the New York Post says that the Cubs may have renewed, “significant interest” in the two-time all-star, Houston Astros third baseman Bregman.

Per Heyman:

“Astros and Cubs are believed showing significant interest in Alex Bregman, with Tigers and Red Sox among others involved. His longtime Astros team, also engaged at the start of winter, want him enough they may move Paredes to 2B and Altuve to LF to accommodate.”

This, of course, is huge news from the Cubs side of things, as they were previously believed to be completely out of the running for the 30-year-old.

According to previous media reports, the Cubs were interested in acquiring Bregman on a short-term deal, similar to the one they gave Cody Bellinger, after it was rumored that the star might be willing to entertain shorter-term arrangements. The idea was later shut down as Bregman, apparently, was not interested in any short-term deals, after all.

Now comes this news.

What This All Means

Is Bregman now open to the Cubs’ kind of deal? Have the Cubs come around to a longer investment in a player like Bregman, who hit 26 home runs and batted .260, while winning a Gold Glove with the Astros last season? Is this all a negotiating tactic to force the Astros to pull the trigger on re-signing the star?

Time will tell when it comes to all of that.

If the Cubs ARE serious about signing Bregman, though, it might be a major tell when it comes to their future plans.

Second baseman Nico Hoerner, who’s been the subject of trade rumors throughout the offseason, could be traded in a deal for a potential closer, thereby creating a spot for the rookie Shaw, who may be better suited to second base than third.

Again, time will tell.

For now, things are definitely heating up for the Cubs as they make their way through the hot stove league.

Tentative Ryan Pressly trade to the Chicago Cubs in place (report) Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE