A Ryan Pressly trade is looking more imminent as the Houston Astros reportedly have a tentative deal in place with the Chicago Cubs. The hold up now revolves around Pressly’s full no-trade rights. There also is competition from another mid-west team.

Per reports, the Houston Astros have a tentative deal in place with the Chicago Cubs

According to Bob Nightengale, the Astros and Cubs have tentatively agreed to a trade that would send Pressly to Chicago. Houston has asked the 12 year MLB veteran if he would waive his no-trade clause, so the deal hinges on his response.

Astros, after reaching a tentative deal, have officially asked reliever Ryan Pressly to waive his no trade clause to the Chicago Cubs and at least one other team. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 25, 2025

What factors is Ryan Pressly considering in his decision?

From a baseball perspective, Pressly leaving the Astros to a team in need of a closer makes sense as he lost the ninth inning job when Houston signed Josh Hader to a long term deal. However, he has been with a winning organization since 2018, his family lives in Houston year round, and Texas does not have state taxes. He also has indicated that he is disinclined to go to an east or west coast team.

The Detroit Tigers have emerged as contenders for Ryan Pressly

Chicago is not the only organization that Houston has asked Pressly to consider waiving his no-trade clause for. The Detroit Tigers are the other team that the Astros have formally asked him about. Whether Pressly chooses the Cubs or Tigers, he would insert as either team’s closer.

It will be interesting to see if the Cubs and Astros can execute their second trade of the off-season or not. The groundwork appears to already be laid and now we await what Pressly decides.

**editors update**

Following this publication, Bob Nightengale reported that the Tigers are out of the running for Pressly. His decision now hinges on going to the Cubs or remaining with the Astros.

It’s the Cubs as closer or just late-inning reliever for the Astros for Ryan Pressly.

It’s his choice.

Tigers are out. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 25, 2025

