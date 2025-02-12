Chicago Cubs underrated NL Central rivals named legit threat to steal division

The Chicago Cubs have been very active this offseason filling holes and adding high-end talent that could ensure a playoff run.

They picked up elite-level right fielder Kyle Tucker in a trade with the Houston Astros. They also acquired a veteran closer in Ryan Pressly from the Astros in a separate trade. Prior to both of those headline-making moves, they picked up underrated pitching asset Eli Morgan from the Cleveland Guardians.

In free agency, the Cubs added rehabbed lefty starter Matthew Boyd, catcher Carson Kelly, utility man Jon Berti, reliever Caleb Thielbar, and swing man Colin Rea, among others.

Chicago Cubs Favored To Win NL Central, But…

With these moves– and the possibility of more to come– the Cubs have become the widely-regarded favorites to win the NL Central Division.

Of course, it would be foolish to write off the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals who have winning organizations and always seem to be in the mix, even when losing top talent.

The Cubs’ chief rivals this coming season, though, may be the young, underrated Cincinnati Reds, who have quietly assembled a really solid team and also spent the offseason with significant upgrades throughout the roster.

The Rise Of The Reds

The Reds acquired Austin Hays via free agency, and traded for Brady Singer (Kansas City Royals), Jose Trevino (New York Yankees), Gavin Lux (Los Angeles Dodgers), and Taylor Rodgers (San Francisco Giants).

Bryan Jaeger of Call to the Pen feels that the Reds may shock this season:

“Hays and Lux get added to a batting order headlined by five-tool phenom Elly De La Cruz. Cruz hit .259/.339/.471 last season with 25 HRs, 76 RBIs, and 67 SBs. Matt McLain is another young star at the top of the lineup. He finished fifth in the 2023 Rookie of the Year voting after hitting .290/.357.507 with 16 HRs and 50 RBIs, but he missed the entire 2024 season due to shoulder surgery and a stress reaction in his rib cage. McLain is expected to be 100% healthy for this upcoming season and adds power to a lineup that includes Tyler Stephenson, Spencer Steer, and Jeimer Candelario, who all hit 19 or more homers last season. Adding Singer to a starting rotation that returns Hunter Greene, Andrew Abbott, Nick Martinez, and Nick Lodolo gives the Reds enough firepower to rank at the top of the league for production.”

Francona Could Be The Final Ingredient

Perhaps most beneficial of all is the addition of future Hall of Fame manager Terry Francona, who will bring his massive experience and spotless reputation as strategist and motivator to a team bursting at the seams with raw talent.

In 23 years as a manager with the Philadelphia Phillies (1997-2000), Boston Red Sox, (2004-11) and Cleveland Guardians (2013-23), Francona has reached the postseason 11 times, with three World Series appearances and two World Series victories.

“I think everybody was super stoked with the signing,” catcher Tyler Stephenson told media after the Reds announced the signing of Francona.

“He’s a legend. He’s been around. He has won everywhere he’s been,” Stephenson added. “He brings great vibes and good energy. We’re excited. We haven’t had a bunch of time together, just some phone calls and stuff. So really all of this is like the first time getting to be with him hands on and it’s been fun.”

All in all, there’s lots of reason for enthusiasm in Cincinnati.

Consequently, there should be some legitimate concern for the Cubs who, even with the big moves made this offseason, will likely have to fight their way to the top of their own division.

