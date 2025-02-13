Chicago Cubs fumble the ball on another top tier free agent

The Chicago Cubs have had a great offseason so far with acquiring superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker and All-Star closer Ryan Pressly.

Both will be key contributors to the Cubs this season and hopefully lead the Cubs to the playoffs.

The Cubs needed to add one more big bat to their lineup to give them another veteran and another big bat to pair with Tucker and Seiya Suzuki. However, the Cubs lost out on another top-tier free agent.

The Chicago Cubs lose their future third baseman

The Cubs have been in the mix for Bregman all offseason and were recently named the most ‘aggressive team’ pursuing him. Bregman would’ve brought a winning mentality to the Cubs, which they desperately needed. Bregman was a part of the Astro’s historic run of making seven consecutive American League Championship series.

According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, Bregman is stinging a three-year $120 million deal with the Boston Red Sox.

“Alex Bregman’s contract with the Red Sox is for three years and $120 million, a source tells @TheAthletic. Opt-outs after each season.”

Alex Bregman's contract with the Red Sox is for three years and $120 million, source tells @TheAthletic. Opt outs after each season. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) February 13, 2025

According to USA Today columnist Bob Nightengale, the Cubs reportedly offered a four-year deal worth $120 million, and the Tigers offered Bregman six years at $171.5 million.

“The Cubs offered 4 years, $120 million”

The Cubs offered 4 years, $120 million https://t.co/dLwAjNX3gp — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 13, 2025

“The Tigers offered Alex Bregman a 6-year, $171.5 million contract.”

The Tigers offered Alex Bregman a 6-year, $171.5 million contract. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 13, 2025

What did the Cubs lost out on?

Bregman would’ve brought some more thump to the Cubs lineup by proving capable of hitting 30 home runs in a season, accomplishing the feat twice in his career (2018, 2019). The future Hall of Famer had a solid 2024 season for the Astros, where he played in 145 games and won the Gold Glove award. Bregman also tallied 30 doubles, two triples, 26 HRs, 75 RBI, and a slash line of .260/.315/.453 for an OPS and OPS+ of .768 and 118.

Bregman is still in his prime and would’ve been a valuable piece to have either batting second or fifth in the Cubs order. As I stated, Bregman would’ve brought more power to the Cubs lineup, but where he excels is getting the good part of the bat on the ball and putting the ball in play. When looking at Baseball Savant, Bregman ranked in the 96th percentile for squared-up percentage (33.8%).

The New Mexico native did show he still had a good eye at the plate, ranking in the 98th and 94th percentiles for both whiff and K percentage. Bregman showed why he was worthy of winning a Gold Glove last season, ranking in the 91st percentile for his range and leading the AL in fielding percentage at .972%. He also leads in putouts (103), assists (242), and double plays (23).

Adding Bregman would’ve also helped top prospect Matt Shaw in his development. Shaw draws comparisons to Bregman and has been studying films of Bregman to mimic him. For the Cubs to have signed Bregman, he would’ve been a mentor to Shaw. That would’ve helped to further his development and his overall game.

The Bregman sweepstakes are over

Now that the Red Sox have signed Bregman, the Cubs can finally move on and prepare for the season. Matt Shaw can now breathe a little easier knowing his path to being the starting third baseman is now wide open.

The Cubs have a stacked rotation, and a strong bullpen should help the Cubs start this season off on the right foot.

The Cubs have proven winners in Tucker and Pressly. Both will help the Cubs this season navigate the ups and downs to help lead them to the Promise Land.

