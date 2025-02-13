Chicago Cubs logjam: What to do with all that talent at Triple-A?

The Chicago Cubs went about filling a lot of roster holes this offseason in a bid to make the playoffs for the first time since the abbreviated 2020 season.

They mostly filled those holes with established veterans.

Kyle Tucker came over in a trade from the Houston Astros. Closer Ryan Pressly, also from the Astros, came over in a separate trade. Then there were free agent acquisitions such as starting pitcher Matthew Boyd, reliever Caleb Thielbar, catcher Carson Kelly, and utility man Jon Berti, among others.

However, there’s a well-stocked farm system right below the major league level with, arguably, an alternate hole-filler for every veteran the Cubs picked up this offseason. And, by most accounts, they’re nearly ready to ascend to the big leagues, with most firmly planted in Triple-A.

What Do You Do With All This Major League-Ready Talent?

That reality will make for some tough decisions in the weeks and months ahead, as well as difficult choices to make headed into the 2026 season.

“(A lot of) our young position player prospects finished (last season) at Triple A,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell told The Athletic. “That means you kind of expect all of them — or a bunch of them — to break through. Some of them did — [Kevin] Alcántara we saw at the end of the year. Matt Shaw, [Moises] Ballesteros, Owen Caissie — I expect all those guys to make their big-league debuts at some point this year. They’re the depth this year, and those are exciting depth pieces. Not maybe traditional, but that points to some of the health of the organization.

“We’re going to need one or multiple of those guys to surprise us this year. And probably one of them — or multiple of them — will play more than we’re projecting right now. So you’re going to need success from (them).”

Some Have Already Broken Through

A few of those young stars are already in the majors. 22-year-old Pete Crow-Armstrong will be the team’s starting center fielder. 23-year-old Porter Hodge will be the Cubs’ setup man behind Pressly after serving as the closer at the end of the 2024 season. Ben Brown, 25, seems likely to make the big league roster and will push for a starting rotation spot.

Meanwhile, Cubs top prospect Matt Shaw will get first dibs at the starting third base gig if the Cubs don’t pull off a fairly unlikely (maybe) grab at veteran all-star free agent Alex Bregman.

The 23-year-old Shaw has demolished minor league pitching since being drafted no. 1 by the Cubs in 2023 and has already worked his way through every level of the minors. He’s also shown improved work with the glove, easing into the third base position in anticipation of the Cubs having third base needs.

It seems like a no-brainer that Shaw will be given every opportunity to be the team’s third baseman…if Bregman is not in the picture. Management, though, aims to make Shaw– and everyone else– work to win their job.

“It will be a competition this spring,” Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer told The Athletic. “I don’t think we’re in the world of anointing a rookie and just giving him a job. He’s going to have to win a job. But certainly there’s real opportunity there.”

Chicago Cubs Logjam Will Force Some Tough Decisions To Be Made

The question will be whether the Cubs will be able to give that opportunity to all of the young players who might be ready to go.

Caissie and Alcantara seem to be odd men out in the outfield, despite possibly being able to start right now in some major league outfields. Ballesteros is a hitting savant without a real position, other than a tentative grasp at catcher. James Triantos is a second baseman, possibly third or fourth in line at his position. Pitcher Cade Horton will have to wait on injury or perform nearly flawlessly to fight his way into the major league starting rotation.

This overabundance is a good problem to have, of course, but it’s a problem nonetheless.

Do the Cubs start trading some of their young talent, who don’t have a direct path to the majors, for other needed pieces? Do they let some of their veterans go to make way for the young assets? Do they kick the can down the road and wait on veteran contracts to expire before plugging in the new blood?

Big decisions are fast approaching.

