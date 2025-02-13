The Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers are about one month away from kicking off the 2025 regular season with a two game series in Toyko, Japan. This series will be a homecoming for a few players on each side, but one significant aspect is that of the four possible starting pitchers, three Japanese players have been announced as starters.

Chicago Cubs starting pitchers for the Toyko Series

Starting for the Cubs on March 18 will be southpaw Shota Imanaga. The 31 year old is entering his second season with Chicago after previously pitching in the Japan Central and Eastern Leagues from 2016-2023. Imanaga is from Kitakyushu, Japan.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitchers for the Toyko Series

Opposing Imanaga to begin the Toyko Series will be right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto. He similarly is entering his second year of playing Major League Baseball. The 26 year old had a 3.00 ERA last season across 18 starts and 90.0 innings pitched. Yamamoto is from Bizen, Japan.

For game two, on March 19, the Dodgers are likely to start Roki Sasaki. The 23 year old signed with Los Angeles this off-season and now will get a chance to make his team debut in the Toyko Dome. Sasaki is a native of Rikuzentakata, Japan.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will start the Dodgers season opener in Tokyo, Dave Roberts says and likely Roki Sasaki in Game 2 — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 12, 2025

Additional Japanese players participating in the series

Both sides have a few other Japanese players on their roster.

Los Angeles:

DH Shohei Ohtani – from Oshu, Japan

Chicago:

DH/OF Seiya Suzuki – from Arakawa, Japan

Leading up to this series, the Dodgers have announced that Ohtani will not pitch. Last year he excelled as the designated hitter, which is the position that Suzuki is expected to play for the Cubs as they upgraded their outfield from a season ago.

