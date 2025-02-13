Chicago Cubs power-hitting righty getting reps at 1B

Chicago Cubs players are starting to roll into camp to begin their preparations for the upcoming season. This spring training, outfielder Alexander Canario is one player to watch as he is getting reps at first base. If he is able to make the transition, his bat makes him a very solid option to backup Michael Busch.

Alexander Canario is getting reps at first base

According to Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times, Canario is getting reps at first base this spring. At this time, the Cubs are evaluating an avenue for him to contribute and get playing time. The 24 year outfielder is out of minor league options and stands little chance of cracking into Ian Happ, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Kyle Tucker, or Seiya Suzuki’s playing time.

Who is the Chicago Cubs backup first baseman?

The Cubs current depth chart lists only left-handed hitting Michael Bush at first base. Utility player Vidal Bujan has experience at the position, but it has never been his primary defensive home. Additionally, Jon Berti has never played first base at the big league level. This opens the door for someone to win that job, in which a right-handed bat would compliment Busch nicely as

Alexander Canario would be a solid backup option to Michael Busch

A few years ago, in 2022, Canario blasted 37 home runs in the minor leagues. Despite enduring multiple injuries since that breakout season, he has continued to hit well across the big leagues and minors. With no path to outfield playing time and no minor league options remaining, he must make this position change in order to carve out of a role with the 2025 Cubs.

More Cubs spring training news:

Cubs-Dodgers name 3 Japanese starting pitchers for Toyko Series Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE