Chicago Cubs veteran right-handed starter working on velocity in Spring Training

Similar to a year ago, plenty of pressure will be on the Chicago Cubs starting rotation as they enter the 2025 season. The starting staff finished the campaign with a 3.77 ERA altogether and a 3.07 ERA at home, one of the best marks in all of baseball.

A big key to the team’s success this year will be on how they can start games. The biggest issue a season ago was the bullpen and that there was not much consistency to be found in the late innings of games. Porter Hodge stepped up in a big way for Chicago by collecting nine saves and having a 1.88 ERA in 39 appearances.

Hodge will have some help in the back end of the stable this season. The front office went out and acquired Ryan Pressly from the Astros and Ryan Brasier from the Dodgers in hopes of a having a more stable trio to lock down games in 2025.

Despite the improved bullpen help, it will still be up to the rotation to set the tone every single day. One of the key contributors from the Cubs starting group a year ago has already locked in on one thing to work on during Spring Training.

Chicago Cubs’ Jameson Taillon is working on his velocity

Taillon made it known early on at Spring Training that the dip in his fastball velocity from 2023 to 2024 is something that he has noticed and is looking to correct this year.

“I want to throw harder again. Last year I found a way to get things done but I’m aware my velo was down. I’ve been working hard behind the scenes,” Taillon said.

Taillon’s heater went down from an average of 93.7 miles per hour per pitch in 2023 to 92.4 miles per hour per pitch in 2024. The veteran goes to his four-seam fastball more than any other pitch in his arsenal. After the heater, Taillon goes to his cutter most frequently, followed by his sweeper, curveball, sinker and changeup.

The six pitch mix from the right hander is what helps him keep hitters off balance due to his fastball velocity using sitting in the lower-90s. If Taillon is able to up his fastball from 92 to 94-95 miles per hour, things could get pretty scary for the rest of the National League.

The Chicago Cubs need another big season from Jameson Taillon

Last year was Taillon’s second season in Chicago and it was a major step forward compared to where he was in year one. He finished the year with a 12-8 record and a 3.27 ERA in 28 starts. Taillon staying mostly healthy last season was also another huge positive point for a team that just missed out on a Wild Card spot.

He tossed 165.1 innings and closed out the campaign with a 1.13 WHIP which was a similar mark to his final season with the Yankees in 2022. Taillon’s 2.2 WAR was the best number he put up since his 2.3 mark in 2021, showing that he is getting back to his old self.

The right hander will need to be a staple in the Cubs rotation again after not much was added to the starting group this offseason. It will be up to him, Justin Steele and Shota Imanaga to recreate what they had as a trio last year with the team looking to chase down their first division title since 2020.

