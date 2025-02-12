Chicago Cubs make more sense now for all-star infielder in free agency than ever

The Chicago Cubs’ case for Alex Bregman continues to grow stronger with Spring Training underway in Mesa. This offseason for Chicago’s front office was one that heavily focused on adding to the pitching staff more than anything else. The bullpen got upgraded in a big way with Ryan Pressly and Ryan Brasier being acquired in trades to help out Porter Hodge in the late innings of games this year.

Kyle Tucker was the biggest splash of the offseason for Jed Hoyer and the organization might not be done looking at ways to improve the lineup for 2025. Bregman has been linked to Chicago since the New Year and despite Matt Shaw being the next man up at third base, there has been some legitimate noise behind the Cubs snagging the two-time all-star.

The biggest issue with Bregman joining Chicago has revolved around the terms of his desired contract. He was originally looking for a deal in the six to seven year range, which did not align with the Cubs’ timeline. Chicago has a plethora of talent on the farm when it comes to their infield, so bringing in a guy like Bregman on a long term agreement would create a second log jam.

With most teams already having reported to Spring Training, it appears Bregman it willing to meet teams in the middle on a deal that has him playing in 2025. Based on these new parameters, the Cubs could be a prime spot to land for the 2020 World Series champion.

The Chicago Cubs make sense for Alex Bregman now more than ever

A report from Jeremy Booth came out that Bregman will shift his mindset into signing a short term contract with one of hi suitors to get himself into Spring Training at some point toward the end of the week.

“Hearing Alex Bregman will move toward a short term deal with opt outs as @JBristolKHOU and I discussed last week. Also hearing it will not be with the #Astros,” Booth reported.

With the Cubs, Red Sox and Tigers being listed as the main parties of interest in Bregman, none of them appear to be reaching his desire of having a long term deal in place. Because of this, the 30-year-old will need to bet on himself in a way by having a three or four year agreement with multiple opt-outs involved.

The Cubs have done this before when they brought Cody Bellinger aboard prior to the 2023 season, and it worked out alright for them. Bregman could have a similar impact in the middle of Chicago’s order while attempting to bring up his value for one of the next two winters for what could be the final big contract of his career.

Only one man stands in the Chicago Cubs way for Alex Bregman

With Boston being mentioned as a potential suitor for Bregman, Alex Cora is lurking in the shadows to reunite with his former third baseman. Cora spent time as the Astros bench coach and could be pushing the front office to bring him in all that he can to bolster their lineup.

If the Red Sox are truly serious about moving slugger Rafael Devers to first base, their opening at the hot corner could be a perfect fit for Bregman. There is no saying how serious Detroit is in their pursuit of the former first round pick, but it would be hard to see him land anywhere else than his three listed destinations at this moment.

