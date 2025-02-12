Chicago Cubs: 3 potentially disastrous results of trading Cody Bellinger

The Chicago Cubs picked up one of the best players in all of baseball this offseason when they traded for the Houston Astros’ multi-tool all-star Kyle Tucker.

With the move, the Cubs instantly became a better team and a favorite to win the NL Central. While the price was pretty steep– Isaac Paredes, Hayden Wesneski, and Cam Smith– the return had the potential to be immense as the team began its push for a 2025 playoff run.

Fans were rightfully elated.

Then, days later, it was announced that the Cubs had traded Cody Bellinger to the New York Yankees for relatively unknown and unproven pitcher Cody Poteet.

The trade was panned by critics as a salary dump. And even the supporters of the trade acknowledged that it would be a fail if the Cubs didn’t re-invest the twenty-something million saved by dealing the popular and versatile player.

Now, with spring training starting up and the Cubs yet to really re-invest the Bellinger money (unless they sign Alex Bregman by the time this story is posted), one has to look at how the deal with the Yankees might negatively affect the upcoming season.

Center Field Insecurity

The Cubs have shown tremendous faith in the soon-to-be 23-year-old Pete Crow-Armstrong. They’ve handed the former top prospect the starting center field gig and were willing to part with Bellinger as a result. Defensively, “PCA” appears to be undeniably ready. Offensively, however, it remains to be seen if the young talent can really and truly handle major league pitching.

Much has been said about Crow-Armstrong’s second-half turnaround last season, but it has to be noted that almost all of that “turnaround” happened in the month of August. His numbers dipped considerably in September/October and if you exclude his one month of high-end production, he batted a feeble .213 for the season.

Nobody really knows what to expect from PCA this season. Having Bellinger at center would’ve given the team a steady presence in their run at postseason play without sacrificing all that much defense.

First Base Laments

As things stand right now, Michael Busch is the ONLY true first baseman anywhere near the Cubs major league roster. The team believes in the 27-year-old and feels that the former Los Angeles Dodgers prospect is their first baseman of the present and future. They’ve cut loose anyone else with first base chops, including Bellinger. In case of injury or regression, however, the only backups to Busch are utility infielders and the defensively-questionable 21-year-old minor league catcher Moises Ballesteros.

Having Bellinger on the team would not only offer a viable high-end backup to Busch, it would also give Busch real competition to fend off as a starter.

Chicago Cubs’ Kyle Tucker Insurance

Tucker becomes a free agent at the end of this season. And, as someone likely to pursue a deal spanning nine or ten years and worth upwards of $350 million, it’s likely that the star asset will be a one-year-and-done player for the Cubs.

Bellinger, meanwhile, would’ve had one more player option at the end of this season and could’ve stepped back into his more familiar right field spot if/when Tucker moves on. Bellinger is not the player Tucker is, but he’d be an upgrade from what will likely be available to replace Tucker.

So, would the Cubs have been better off by keeping Bellinger? Probably…unless they do go ahead and put some of that Bellinger money into another high-end acquisition.

For now, however, there’s nothing to do but see how things play out and hope for the best.

