The Chicago Cubs enter Spring Training for the 2025 season with a mostly clean bill of health as a team after struggling in that department a season ago. With the offseason nearly in the rearview mirror, the front office appears to be just about done assembling this year’s squad.

Pitching was a major area of emphasis for Jed Hoyer to address this winter, but he didn’t shy away from making a big splash in the Cubs’ lineup. Kyle Tucker joining the organization in a trade with the Astros gives Chicago the closest thing to a superstar that they have had since Kris Bryant was traded in 2021.

The Cubs are primed for a run at the NL Central crown in 2025, but they will need everyone at full health to do so. Manager Craig Counsell provided an injury update for one of the team’s key cogs over the past few seasons and what timeline could look like moving forward.

Nico Hoerner should not miss much time for the Chicago Cubs

The Cubs skipper kept things short and sweet when asked about Nico Hoerner’s health entering Spring Training this season.

“He’s not gonna miss much, if at all,” Counsell said to the media.

Craig Counsell on how much time Nico Hoerner may miss to begin the season, “He’s not gonna miss much, if at all.” pic.twitter.com/0eaDs1SEJp — The Wrigley Wire (@TheWrigleyWire) February 10, 2025

Chicago’s starting second baseman underwent flexor tendon surgery in October which has kept him on the shelf for most of the offseason. Despite Hoerner spending a majority of his winter rehabbing, Counsell’s brief insight indicated that he’ll be ready to go much sooner that originally anticipated.

Hoerner played in 151 games a season ago and slashed .273/.335/.373 for the Cubs. The season saw a slight dip in production for the former first round draft pick, but his 3.1 WAR was still very solid in the team’s effort to chase down a Wild Card spot that fell short. Many believe that the 27-year-old was robbed of a nomination for another Gold Glove award in a disappointing season for the Cubs.

2023 was the true breakout season in Hoerner’s young career. He finished the year with an eye-popping 5.1 WAR and won his first well-deserved Gold Glove award. Hoerner put firmly put himself on the map as a prominent second baseman in the National League and even earned himself a three-year contract extension in the process.

The Chicago Cubs should hang onto Nico Hoerner in 2025

With all of talk surrounding the Cubs interest in all-star third baseman Alex Bregman, Hoerner’s spot on the team could come into doubt. If Bregman can meet Chicago in the middle on a deal, many believe that highly touted prospect Matt Shaw would move from third to second base and Hoerner would be the odd man out.

Recent reports from Spring Training have indicated that Shaw will get the first crack at third base, which is a good indication that Hoerner is here to stay. Regardless on of the front office is serious about Bregman or not, Hoerner’s presence in the lineup is one that should not be moved ahead of 2025.

Despite Hoerner not having extreme pop in his bat, he is a reliable on-base guy in the order and is outstanding defensively. What he can do with his glove is not easy to replace and his team-friendly contract gives another major reason as to why he should stick around for this season and potentially beyond.

