The Chicago Cubs are still apart of a major free agent’s sweepstakes despite pitchers and catchers reporting in Mesa this past Sunday. Pitching has been the main priority for Jed Hoyer and company this offseason and they bolstered up the bullpen in a big way. Trading for Ryan Pressly and Ryan Brasier to beef up the back end of the team’s bullpen alongside Porter Hodge should pay dividends when Opening Day rolls around.

The biggest offseason addition for Chicago also came via trade. Acquiring Kyle Tucker from the Astros was the biggest splash that the Cubs front office has made in years and the hope will be to bring him back to the Windy City when his deal is up at the end of the season.

Alex Bregman’s free agency saga is still pushing ahead and the Cubs are rumored to be one of the teams involved for the Houston third baseman. Many around the organization have mixed reviews on bringing in Bregman, but a former notable Cubs pitcher gave his stamp of approval on the two-time World Series champion.

Former Chicago Cubs pitcher is all in on Alex Bregman

Ryan Dempster spent nine seasons with the Cubs, the most with any team in his 16 year career. Now working as an analyst on MLB Network, the former right-handed pitcher gave his opinion on the impact that Bregman would have in Chicago if they picked him up.

“”If that’s something that comes to fruition, I think it really solidifies the Cubs as a frontrunner in the National League Central,” Dempster said.

The Cubs have been projected by PECOTA near the 90 win mark this season and have an 87% chance to make the playoffs. This shouldn’t have a player like Bregman incorporated into the metrics, so his presence in Chicago’s lineup might increase those numbers even more.

Even though the team made the big swing in adding Tucker this offseason, a bat like Bregman would bolster the middle of this lineup in a huge way. He’s projected to be a .257 hitter in 2025 with 21 home runs, 75 runs driven in and 27 doubles according to Baseball Reference. This is surely something the Cubs would not complain about having on a daily basis whatsoever this season.

The Chicago Cubs might have their reservations on Alex Bregman

The biggest issue with Bregman and all of his potential suitors in agreeing to a deal this offseason all lies in the terms of his desired contract. The former first round pick is looking to land a six to seven year deal, which is something that team’s are not super huge on.

Based on Chicago’s strong farm system on the infield front, signing a guy like Bregman to a long term deal would not be optimal. The organization already has Dansby Swanson under contract for five more seasons, so adding Bregman for the long haul would create a log jam on half of the infield for the next half decade.

Because of the leverage that the Cubs have in this situation, Bregman would have to come down to their desires on a contract for him. If he doesn’t feel like doing that, it appears that the organization has no problem giving the third base position to highly touted prospect Matt Shaw moving forward.

