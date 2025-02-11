Chicago Cubs are not done building a World Series roster

The Chicago Cubs, by all accounts, have been one of the better teams this offseason at making moves and improving their overall roster to start this season strong.

Adding Kyle Tucker to be the force in the lineup and Ryan Pressly to lockdown games certainly helps. As well as adding to their depth with potential bench pieces in Jon Berti, Nicky Lopez, and Vidal Bruján, to name a few, add to the Cubs’ chances at breaking their playoff drought.

There are still a few free agents out on the market that the Cubs could look to add to further depth to the roster.

Are the Chicago Cubs done adding?

In one of his first media sessions, manager Craig Counsell was asked by a reporter if he felt the Cubs were finished adding to the roster, and Counsell replied with a firm “No”.

“No, we’re not done. I don’t think you ever consider yourself done building a roster … I think we have some good opportunities.” Craig Counsell on the Cubs continuing to build their roster.”

During a grueling 162-game season, teams are constantly adding players to their roster. Whether it’s in April or in the dog days of summer, teams always look to add more depth whenever they can. The Cubs are no exception, and Counsell knows that.

The Cubs have had a great offseason by all accounts, but just because you win the offseason doesn’t guarantee a World Series. Injuries are a part of baseball, and the Cubs are already dealing with a few.

Cubs Injuries

The Cubs come into camp having a few of their players dealing with injuries. First, Nico Hoerner comes into camp recovering from offseason surgery, and Counsell confirmed to reporters that Hoerner will not miss much time.

It was also recently reported that right-handed pitcher Javier Assad is dealing with a mild oblique strain. These injuries are the reasons to have depth in your system, so there are guys to fill in until the injured players return.

The Alex Bregman question

The big question still looming around the Cubs is, will they end up signing Alex Bregman? USA Today columnist Bob Nightengale reported that Bregman is still seeking a 6-7-year deal, which the Cubs have shown they’re not willing to do.

“Free agent third baseman Alex Bregman still has no interest in a short-term contract and seeks a 6- or 7-year deal.”

The Cubs still have a ways to go if they’re to land Bregman. The Cubs have top prospect Matt Shaw emerging as the possible starting third baseman, with him set to compete for the job during camp. Having Bregman on the roster would be great, but camp started, and the Cubs have to get to work.

The season is almost here

The Cubs will begin their season on March 18 when they travel to Japan to face off against the reigning World Series Champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

That quick two-game set will be a test right out of the gate for the Cubs to show if they’re a playoff-caliber team.

