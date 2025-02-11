New Chicago Cubs infielder already recruiting top free agent

The Chicago Cubs have been noted as a potential final destination in the Alex Bregman sweepstakes this offseason. While the two-time all-star is persistent on a long term deal, Chicago could be a solid spot for him to fall back on if he is not able to get that in the open market.

The other two teams that have been listed in the bidding for Bregman’s services include the Detroit Tigers and the Boston Red Sox. Having just turned 30, the former LSU Tiger has continued to produce at a consistent clip as he has aged in Houston.

While the Cubs have made it clear that they are more than fine rolling with former first round draft choice Matt Shaw at third to begin the year, a new member of the organization is doing what he can to bring Bregman to Wrigleyville ahead of the 2025 season.

New Chicago Cubs infielder is trying to recruit Alex Bregman

Nicky Lopez inked a minor league deal with the Cubs on February 2 and he is already trying to make the team better less than two weeks after he officially joined the organization. The former Chicago White Sox has worked out with Bregman this offseason and mentioned to the media on Tuesday that he has been talking with him about joining the Cubs everyday since he signed.

“We work out together in the offseason. I would love for him to be in the clubhouse with us,” Lopez said.

“We work out together in the offseason … I would love for him to be in the clubhouse with us.” Nicky Lopez says he’s been talking to Alex Bregman every single day 👀 pic.twitter.com/kUhQ8zwplz — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) February 11, 2025

The Cubs will certainly take all of the help they can get in trying to bring Bregman aboard ahead of the upcoming season. He would be joining Lopez along with his former Houston teammates in Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly who were acquired by the franchise this offseason.

Bregman would slot into the middle of the Cubs lineup nicely and his swing would play perfectly at Wrigley Field. He is projected to hit over 20 homers and to drive in 75 runs this season regardless of where he ends up. If Bregman does leave the Astros, he would be playing elsewhere for the first time in his MLB career.

