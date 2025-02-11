Chicago Cubs: one critical piece of the starting rotation could miss some time

UPDATE: Per 670 The Score Bruce Levine Assad has a “mild oblique strain” and shouldn’t miss to much time.

“Cubs report on RHP Javier Assad is a mild oblique strain. Counsell said there should not be too many days without throwing.“

The Chicago Cubs have officially opened their spring training facilities to their pitchers and catchers and are ready to work.

The Cubs come into spring training as one of the better teams in the National League. The Cubs bolstered their roster by adding thump and pitching depth to their roster to help better their chances at beating the 83-79 record they’ve had for the past two years.

Even though it’s only day 3 of camp, the Cubs are already dealing with some nagging injuries. One of which is affecting one key contributor to their starting rotation.

Chicago Cubs’ Javier Assad already has an injury

It’s only day three of camp, and the Cubs already have a couple of pitchers dealing with injuries. According to Cubs insider Patrick Mooney, Assad is dealing with oblique soreness and will receive imaging per manager Craig Counsell.

“Cubs pitcher Javier Assad is sidelined with oblique soreness, manager Craig Counsell said on the second day of spring training, and will be reassessed after imaging testing.”

Depending on how serious the soreness is and if upgraded to a strain Assad could miss a decent amount of time.

A critical part of the Chicago Cubs’ success

Assad came into camp competing for either the fifth spot in the Cubs rotation or another swingman in both the rotation and the bullpen. Assad was solid for the Cubs last season as one of their starters, making 29 starts and accumulating a record of 7-6 with an ERA of 3.73 in 147.0 innings pitched.

With Assad set to miss time, the Cubs will look to other options like Ben Brown and newly signed Colin Rea to step up and show they can take Assad’s place. Other potential options that could overtake Assad are Cade Horton, Brad Keller, and possibly Jordan Wicks.

Time to heal up

Luckily for Assad, this is the beginning of camp, and games haven’t been played yet, so depending on the severity of the soreness, Assad could miss some time.

Hopefully, Assad won’t miss too much time and can quickly get back on the mound to get himself ready for Opening Day.

