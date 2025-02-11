Chicago Cubs: Kyle Tucker unlikely to sign extension before opening day, per insider

The Chicago Cubs made a huge splash when they pulled the trigger on a trade to acquire Houston Astros multi-tool all-star right fielder Kyle Tucker this past December.

The team dealt third baseman Isaac Paredes, pitcher Hayden Wesneski, and third base prospect Cam Smith for Tucker. It was a hefty haul for one player. However, the real gamble in the deal was the fact that the former Gold Glover would be eligible for free agency at the end of the 2025 season. The Cubs could very well have dealt two major league assets and a top prospect for just one year of Tucker.

Tucker Will Be Demanding Monster Money

By most accounts, the 28-year-old, who is just heading into his physical prime, will be demanding a monster contract. Estimates are placing that contract target at nine-to-ten years for $300 to $350 million. Some are thinking the asking price will be even higher, considering that Tucker will be the top catch in a pretty pedestrian outfield free agent talent pool headed into 2026.

There is widespread skepticism regarding the Cubs’ inclination to sign a player for so much money and for so many years. It would certainly be uncharacteristic of them to empty out the vault like that.

But while there is doubt, there is also hope that the Cubs, with reportedly $30 million in spendable revenue before the luxury tax limit this season and very little long-term money on the books beyond 2026, could step outside their comfort zone. It might be worth the risk for a player who could be a cornerstone in building a championship franchise for the next decade or so.

The bad news is that, apparently, even if the Cubs are willing to talk, Tucker may not be willing to listen– and definitely not before the season starts.

Extension Talks Are Non-Existent

In a recent appearance on the MLB Network, MLB Insider Jon Morosi shared what he had heard regarding the possibility of Chicago extending Tucker right now, to prevent all the will-he/will-they drama throughout the season.

Per Morosi:

“Kyle Tucker is the man to watch with the Cubs this season following that blockbuster trade with the Houston Astros…Now, a really important question — I actually checked on this last night. How much optimism is there for the Cubs to get Tucker signed long-term before Opening Day? “I was told… not a lot, just because Kyle Tucker knows exactly what’s out there with the Juan Soto deal and free agency. So, I would expect this is how it’s going to look for the Cubs this year. But they’ve got a lot of work to do to sign Kyle Tucker long-term.”

And that would make total business sense for Tucker and his representatives.

As mentioned earlier, Tucker will be the only elite-level multi-tool corner outfielder in the 2026 free agent market and, as such, he will command a premium price. If there’s a bidding war, we could even see that $350 million asking price zoom past $400 million, or higher. The New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies are already being mentioned as possible suitors.

The Chicago Cubs’ Life After Kyle Tucker

So, assuming Tucker goes, where does that leave the Cubs?

Seiya Suzuki could be put back in right, as he heads into his own free agent year. Top outfield prospect Owen Caissie may be a possibility. The Cubs could also turn to free agency to replace Tucker with a cheaper replacement, even if it’s just another one-year rental to buy time. Former Cub Kyle Schwarber will be on the market, and he could be slid into the DH spot as Suzuki plays right.

Whatever the case, the Cubs need to be thinking about life without Tucker, even before life WITH Tucker.

Chicago Cubs: one critical piece of the starting rotation could miss some time Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE