The Chicago Cubs are reportedly agree on a extension with All-Star outfielder Ian Happ.

After a busy offseason in which the Chicago Cubs essentially retooled their lineup with veteran presence, they are now extending their All-Star leftfielder Ian Happ to a three year deal worth $61 million, no options included, according to Bleacher Nation’s Michael Cerami (@Michael_Cerami).

Source: The Chicago Cubs have extended All-Star outfielder Ian Happ: 3 years, $61 million. No options. Deal starts in 2024. — Michael Cerami (@Michael_Cerami) April 12, 2023

Ian Happ, 28, has been the main part of the Cubs lineup since the team started to rebuild in 2021. Extension talks were always a big story in the north side of Chicago since Happ was set hit free agency at the end of the 2023 campaign, and has been the most consistent bat in their lineup for the past two season. Now they have secured him through the 2026 campaign.

Currently having success to begin the year, having a slash line of .314/.467/.514 and an OPS+ of 164, looking to be in contention for his 2nd all-star nod, Happ gets his extension to keep him in the north side.

IAN HAPP TIES THE GAME! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0chK3gpsfp — Cubs Zone ™️ (@CubsZone) April 5, 2023

This poses the question, on the development of the surplus of outfielders the Cubs currently have in their farm system. Names like Pete Crow-Armstrong, Kevin Alcantara, Owen Caissie, Brendan Davis and Alex Canario could now either become available to deal for win now players. Now with Happ on the books for three years and Seiya Suzuki in the right side of the outfield.

Davis and Canario were projected to join the club by the end of the season, and the Cubs also employ Nelson Velasquez who is a solid option in the outfield as well.

First career grand slam for Nelson Velázquez! 💪 pic.twitter.com/qOJ5IDCoUr — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 12, 2023

It is also worth noting that Happ is also able to play the infield if needed. Definitely an interesting development for the Cubs as they could be contenders at the end of the year and now extending Happ gives them a few trade chips to use.

