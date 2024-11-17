The Chicago Cubs have been linked to multiple trade rumors, but which trade makes the most sense for them?

As the off season is officially underway, the Chicago Cubs have been heavily reported to be in the trade market to upgrade the roster rather than looking to sign a big-name free agent. Recent rumors however have now linked two Chicago Cubs stars with the New York Yankees.

On a recent airing of SNY’s Baseball Night in New York, host Emmanuel Berbari proposed this trade idea between the Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees:

New York Yankees receive: Cody Bellinger 1st base/OF, Nico Hoerner INF

Chicago Cubs receive: Spencer Jones OF (NYY #2 prospect), Will Warren RHP (#5 prospect), and Marcus Stroman

On its face this seems like a great deal, but in reality, the Chicago Cubs are not accepting this deal. The reason being is the Cubs are already deep in the outfield department with Ian Happ, Seiya Suzuki, and Cody Bellinger set to split time at the corner spots, as well as young star Pete Crow-Armstrong primed to be their opening day centerfielder. The Chicago Cubs are also pretty locked in for the outfield with prospects who are knocking on the door who primarily play the outfield such as Owen Caissie and Kevin Alcántara.

Since the Cubs wouldn’t accept this deal, what deal would make the more sense for the Cubs with keeping the same names involved? I believe a team like the Seattle Mariners are more suited to make a deal for a package of Cody Bellinger and Nico Hoerner rather than the Yankees, because they have exactly what the Cubs are looking for. The Cubs have three major holes that need addressing: 1. A high-end Starting Pitcher 2. A Catcher and 3. A bullpen piece (preferable a backend guy or closer). A team like the Seattle Mariners would certainly address all three if not 2/3 of those needs.

The Deal

Seattle Mariners receive: Cody Bellinger 1st Base/OF, Nico Hoerner INF, $10M dollars

Chicago Cubs receive: Logan Gilber RHP and Andres Muñoz RHP (Closer)

A trade like this would in my opinion be a “win-win” for both teams. Seattle is a team that is desperate for offense and the Cubs need an “Ace” like starter as well as a dominant backend of the bullpen guy. Cody Bellinger would slide in nicely for the Mariners at 1st basemen (which they need) and Hoerner once back from the surgery he received in this off season, would be an upgrade at 2nd base for the Mariners who are slated to have a platoon of Dylan Moore, Leo Rivas, and Josh Rojas at the position. The Mariners would also receive the $10M dollars to offset some of the $27.5M Bellinger is making this year.

The Chicago Cubs benefit here as well because all indications are showing that Logan Gilbert is primed to be an “Ace” if not the very least a solid #2 option. Gilbert, who is coming off statistically his best season in which he went 9-12 with a 3.23 ERA, tied for the lead in starts for the MLB (33), lead all the MLB in innings pitched (208.2), as well WHIP (0.887), and not to mention he was named an All-Star as well. Gilbert would be the #1 starter the Cubs have been looking for and wouldn’t cost anything since this is Gilbert’s first year of arbitration and Spotrac projects, he’ll make $8.3M this year in arbitration.

For Muñoz he’d be filling the need of closer which the Chicago Cubs lack. Coming off a year in which he pitched in 60 games (59.1 innings) amounting a record of 3-7 and an ERA of 2.12 and amassed 22 saves, as well as an All-Star nod, the soon to be 26-year-old can and will only get better from here. According to his Baseball Savant page he ranks in the 95th percentile or better in: Fastball Velo (98.1 mph), Whiff % (39.8), K % (33.2), and Avg. Exit Velo (86.3 mph) all of which you need to be an effective, but also dominant closer.

