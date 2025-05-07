Even though they have a three-game first-place lead in the NL Central, the Chicago Cubs’ bullpen has held them back from winning a few games so far this season. They have taken most of the series the have played in, which has been great sight for fans to see after their rough start in the Tokyo series against the Dodgers in mid-March had people worried early about what this season could look like.

The starting rotation has been hit hard, with a season-ending injury to Justin Steele and a hamstring strain for Shota Imanaga depleting their depth early in the campaign. Imanaga’s loss will sting for the next month or so, as he was dealing once again at the top of the team’s staff in their strong start to the year. This will require other arms in the rotation to step up in the meantime, while potentially grabbing a big time prospect like Cade Horton from Triple-A to help the club out.

The bullpen needs all of the consistent help it can get as the team is getting ready to hit their stride into the summer. These late-game collapses cannot keep happening and the front office will need to take action on the trade market at summer point to address their broken stable. One right-hander who has only made a couple of big league appearances in relief this season for the Cubs has been impressive, and he could work himself into the fold throughout 2025.

Gavin Hollowell is making his case to stay with the Chicago Cubs

Hollowell was first called up prior to Chicago’s series opener on April 22 at home against the Dodgers. The veteran went two frames in that game and didn’t allow a hit or run in the Cubs’ most exciting comeback victory of the season. The highlight of Hollowell’s club debut came when he struck out Shohei Ohtani in a rocking Wrigley Field environment that felt like a playoff atmosphere.

The former Colorado Rockie was called back up for his second stint with the team in 2025 after Imanaga was officially placed on the IL. Hollowell tossed two more scoreless innings against the Giants in Monday’s win, where he allowed just one hit and struck out one batter as well. The 27-year-old pitched in one big league game with Chicago last season after he appeared in 26 contests with the Rockies in 2023.

The Chicago Cubs might need Gavin Hollowell down the stretch

Hollowell’s funky delivery and mid-90s fastball has led to his early success with the Cubs in 2025. While this has been a small sample size, the veteran has thrown well against some of the game’s best bats and the front office might start taking his push to be a full-time arm in the bullpen seriously depending on how his next couple of outings go.

With a rough ending to Tuesday night’s game against San Francisco where closer Ryan Pressly allowed eight earned runs without recording an out in the 11th inning, Chicago will need to look at every possible option in the organization to help out in the stable to avoid the issues that the team had in relief last summer.

