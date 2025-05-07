The Chicago Cubs’ front office has two important contract situations that they need to handle this offseason that impacts the future of the franchise. They finished the 2024 campaign with a 83-79 record, the exact same win total they had the year prior. The Cubs are looking to make 2025 the first season they have made the playoffs since the 60-game campaign in 2020 due to the pandemic. They won the NL Central that year, and are currently the favorites to do so five seasons later.

Trying to prevent a repeat year of the last two seasons, Jed Hoyer went out and made some changes to the roster this past offseason. The addition of Kyle Tucker was one that got the entire fanbase rocking in a trade with the Houston Astros that cost Chicago a few pieces in Isaac Paredes, Hayden Wesneski, and highly regarded prospect, Cam Smith.

Tucker has been playing his role so far in a Cub uniform and will without a doubt be the biggest expiring contract for the front office to make a decision about in recent memory. The other important contract situation to monitor involves another outfielder who has burst onto the scene in a big way so far this season.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has been going off since turning down new deal

Pete Crow-Armstrong was reportedly offered a contract extension by Chicago’s front office nearly a month ago worth $75 million. Fans were in awe when the 23-year-old turned down the deal, as many believed that he hadn’t played up to that price so far in his young big league career. The outfielder has responded to this contract offer by exploding at the plate and posting insane numbers in the last month.

Since the report came out of PCA turning down down this deal on April 12, he has been one of the best hitters in all of baseball. The former first-round draft choice is hitting .310 in this span with 26 hits, all nine home runs in his season so far, 21 runs driven in and 19 runs scored in 21 games. Crow-Armstrong has instantly become a go-to guy in Chicago’s order and has earned himself a lot of money due to his recent success. His defense, arm and baserunning have only gotten stronger as well, and he could be on his way to making the All-Star team in July.

The Chicago Cubs need to do what they can to keep PCA for the future

The Cubs’ front office clearly had the right idea last month when they tried to sign PCA for the long haul on a team-friendly contract. They will now have to fork over more cash to keep him in centerfield for the future, which is definitely an investment that they need to be all in on.

Crow-Armstrong has the makings of an elite everyday center fielder in the big leagues for years to come based on his traits and Chicago has the ability to keep him around for a long time. He has the personality to be a face of the franchise an him being a fan favorite in Wrigleyville makes it that much easier to want to keep him right where he’s at.

