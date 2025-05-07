Calls mount for Chicago Cubs to kick player off team after dreadful start to 2025

Chicago Cubs fans appear to be done with one player following the team’s 3-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday in front of 31,889 fans at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs have now lost two games in a row and have a three-game lead on the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the NL Central.

A rough series for the Chicago Cubs

Closing pitcher Ryan Pressly’s nine-run 11th inning was the story of Chicago’s loss on Tuesday night. It was infielder Justin Turner’s bat that caught the ire of Cubs fans on Wednesday. Turner went 0-for-4 at-bat against San Francisco.

Turner is not off to a great start for the Cubs this season. The 40-year-old is batting .170/.270/.170 with an OPS of .440. He has no doubles, triples, or home runs. He has just nine hits in 53 at-bats with seven RBI through 22 appearances.

Cubs fans want Justin Turner off the team

Following the Cubs’ loss to the Giants, fans on social media called for Turner to be kicked off the team.

“Hmmmmm who would you start at 1B for the Cubs? The Cubs chose Justin Turner today. Cannot have it. This obsession the Cubs have had the last few years with starting older plays who absolutely suck is bizarre,” wrote a fan.

“Matt, I’ve seen enough of Grizzly Adams, I mean Justin Turner. JT is slow as molasses. The bat speed ain’t there anymore. If Matt Shaw comes back to the big club as so many are hoping, Turner is as good as gone. Father Time has caught up,” posted another.

“Why is Justin Turner taking up a roster spot?” asked a fan.

“Justin Turner should not be on a MLB roster,” believes a poster.

“Turner is so bad just DFA him so he can go into a retirement home. He costed the Cubs a couple of games and provides nothing to the team besides his clubhouse vibes. He can’t even hit for power. Call up Moises and add value to that lineup please,” wrote a fan.

“When you continue to assemble the same mediocre product this is what’s going to happpen every May. Justin turner doesn’t need to take another at bat here,” posted another.

Turner signed a one-year contract with the Cubs worth $6 million before the season.

