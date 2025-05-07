Chicago Cubs urged to take drastic action with pitcher after 14-5 loss to Giants

The Chicago Cubs have been asking what remains of their pitching staff to step up amid injuries. It wirked well until it didn’t.

The Cubs’ woes in the pitching department bit them in Tuesday’s 14-5 loss to the San Francisco Giants in front of 37,303 fans at Wrigley Field.

Starting pitcher Colin Rea gave up four earned runs on eight hits in 5.0 innings pitched. He left the Cubs in a 5-3 deficit to begin the sixth inning. Chicago’s bats woke up in the ninth inning, as they were able to tie the game with two runs to force extra innings.

Ryan Pressly had a bad night

Closer Ryan Pressly had an epic collapse in the 11th. He gave up eight earned runs and five hits and recorded no outs before being replaced by Caleb Thielbar. Pressly’s ERA is now at 7.62.

Following the game, Cubs manager Craig Counsell told reporters that Pressly “couldn’t finish hitters”, which made it “snowballed a little bit” before Chicago surrendered nine runs to the Giants in the inning.

Pressly was more blunt. He took responsibility for not getting the job done.

“I thought I executed my pitches really well, wasn’t leaving anything over the middle part of the plate,” Pressly said via video from Marquee Sports Network. “I Just didn’t get my job done. I was the only one tonight that didn’t do my job.”

“I just didn’t get my job done. I was the only one tonight that didn’t do my job.” Ryan Pressly after tonight’s loss. pic.twitter.com/7RpsioGzQq — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) May 7, 2025

Chicago Cubs fans want a new closer

Cubs fans were upset watching Pressly give up nine runs to the Giants. Fans on social media called for Pressly to be demoted from the closing role in the pitching staff. Some want him in Iowa.

“Pressly belongs in Iowa for good,” wrote a fan.

“Me to Ryan Pressly: If he isn’t DFA’d by tomorrow morning, I want heads rolling,” posted another.

Me to Ryan Pressly: If he isn't DFA'd by tomorrow morning, I want heads rolling pic.twitter.com/US6tBdBgm7 — Bear Man (@bearman1986l) May 7, 2025

“And Ryan Pressly wants to be the closer? Dude didn’t even record an out! DFA him TONIGHT,” wrote a fan.

“Ryan Pressly is in the 1st percentile in both strikeout and hard-hit percentages, and 2nd percentile in whiffs. He is not a closer,” argued a fan.

“Ryan Pressly is not the shut down closer we need him to be,” believes a fan.

Ryan Pressly as Cubs closer pic.twitter.com/AjFlirC7QM — Cujo Knows (@cujoknows) April 6, 2025

