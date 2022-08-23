The Cubs have announced four roster moves ahead of Tuesday’s double-header against the St. Louis Cardinals

The Chicago Cubs have made a few changes to their roster today, selecting right-handed pitcher Javier Assad, and optioned right-handed pitcher Kevin Castro to Iowa. Also, right-handed pitcher Nicholas Padilla has been selected from Iowa. This means that Assad and Padilla have been removed from the active 26 player roster, but will remain on the 40 player roster. In order to make room on the 40-player roster, outfielder Jason Hayward has also been transferred to the 60-day injured list, according to Cubs HQ.

Assad has been assigned uniform number 72, and is set to make his major league debut in the first game of today’s doubleheader. Padilla is assigned uniform number 58 and is also set to make his major r league debut today.

Assad, 25, was signed out of Baja, California by the Cubs as an international free agent in July of 2015. He was named a Midwest League mid-season All-Star in 2018 and a Carolina League mid-Season All-Star in 2019.

Padilla, 25, has a 1.69 ERA with a .167 opponent batting average, and a .279 opponent OBP in seven outings. Padilla played for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2015 before the Cubs claimed him off waivers in the Triple-A phase of the 2020 Rule 5 Draft. Over six minor league seasons, Padilla has allowed nine home runs in 991 batters faced, walked 87, and struck out 236.

Assad will likely be in line for a spot start before returning to Iowa, though if he fares better than expected he could change the Cubs’ current plans for him.

