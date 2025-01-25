The Chicago Cubs are currently one of, if not the most, active teams in search for back end of the bullpen help. While they have a tentative deal in place with the Houston Astros for Ryan Pressly, that deal hinges upon Pressly’s full no-trade clause being waived. Even if that deal goes through, it’s possible that Jed Hoyer may add another reliever.

Experienced playoff pitcher Ryne Stanek is one player they have been talking to.

Ryne Stanek career statistics

Across eight MLB seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Marlins, Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners, and New York Mets, Stanek has a career 3.65 ERA across 402.1 innings with 11 career saves and 78 holds. He has pitched in the post season each of the past five seasons that includes 28.0 innings and a 2.89 ERA.

How much would it cost the Chicago Cubs to sign Ryne Stanek?

Last off-season Stanek signed for the largest single season salary of his career, which was $4.0 million. Prior to that, the Astros paid him $3.60 million in 2023, $2.10 million in 2022, and $1.10 million in 2021. Spotrac lists his current market value at $2.60 million.

The Cubs cost to acquire Ryan Pressly may determine if they add more bullpen pieces

The Cubs reportedly have a tentative deal in place for Pressly, in which he will be owed $14.0 million next year. Odds are Houston will not contribute much towards his 2025 salary as one incentive the Astros have in trading him would be to free up some finances in order to re-sign Alex Bregman.

Bruce Levine, a baseball analyst at 670 The Score, believes that Chicago’s ability to add another reliever depends upon how much it costs to acquire Pressly. However, even if the Cubs have to pay all of Pressly’s $14.0 million salary, adding a reliever like Stanek, who isn’t projected to sign for much, shouldn’t be an issue. Adding Pressly and someone like Carlos Estévez or Kenley Jansen would be a different story and less likely.

“They’ve been talking to (Ryne Stanek).”

“(David Robertson) is also someone they have talked to.” “We’ll see if they can add another piece (depending on how much they have to pay for Pressly.)”@MLBBruceLevine on @670TheScore — Michael Cerami (@Michael_Cerami) January 25, 2025

