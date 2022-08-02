The Chicago Cubs have traded David Robertson to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for Ben Brown.

With just a few hours remaining before the trade deadline, the Chicago Cubs traded their 37-year-old closer to the Philadelphia Phillies. Robertson was on a one-year deal with the Cubs and it seemed the club had planned to trade him at the deadline all along.

The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired right-hander David Robertson from the Chicago Cubs, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 2, 2022

Robertson is the third bullpen piece that the Cubs have traded. On Monday, the Cubs sent Scott Effross to the New York Yankees. That trade gave the Cubs the Yankees’ #7 prospect, Hayden Wesneski. Robertson yielded Ben Brown from the Phillies. Brown is a top prospect for the Phillies, but his ranking in their system seems up in the air.

Source confirms High-A RHP prospect Ben Brown coming to Cubs in deal sending closer David Robertson to Phillies. No. 26 on @MLBPipeline's PHI prospect lists, but that's low. Will be higher when update lands. No. 7 for Phillies per Baseball America. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) August 2, 2022

Brown has spent the 2022 season with the Phillies’ high-A associate. He has maintained a 3.08 ERA in 73 innings so far this season. Brown is the first prospect that the Cubs have landed before the deadline that isn’t near MLB readiness.

Fans should be satisfied with this return for David Robertson. The Cubs are expected to make several moves before the deadline at 5 pm CT on Tuesday.

