The Chicago Cubs already made their Blockbuster move with trading for Kyle Tucker, but they appear to be looking to make another with interest in Marlins lefty Jesus Luzardo.

In a tweet sent out from USA Today Bob Nightengale the Chicago Cubs appear to be showing interest in Miami Marlins left Jesus Luzardo. The Chicago Cubs have been very active so far during this winter when it comes to getting arms for the bullpen and the starting rotation. They first made headlines this winter with securing Eli Morgan in a trade from the Cleveland Guardians, as well as poaching lefty Matthew Boyd from them as well.



The acquisition of Jesus Luzardo would be an interesting move for the Chicago Cubs to make to say the least. In a rotation that already features lefties Shota Imanaga, Matthew Boyd, and Justin Steele with Jameson Taillon and Javier Assad being the only right-handed options.



The Case for Luzardo

Luzardo, who is currently 27-years-old has spent parts of six season in the Major Leagues playing for the former Oakland A’s (Now Athletics) and his current club the Miami Marlins. Luzardo’s career has been an injury filled on to say the least. In his six-years in the MLB he has only pitched over 100 innings twice (2022:100.1, 2023:178.2).



Last year was pretty much status quo for Jesus Luzardo who on June 16th suffered a stress reaction in his lower back which sidelined him for the rest of the season. During his time on the field before getting hurt Luzardo made 12 starts going 3-6 with a 5.00 ERA, and 58 strikeouts in 66.2 innings. When healthy Luzardo has the capability of being a solid #2 starter and at the very least a serviceable #3.

The best quality Luzardo brings to the table that could benefit the Chicago Cubs is his swing and miss ability. In his career he posts an impressive 9.8 strikeout per nine rate. And according to his Baseball Savant before going on the IL he’s in the 80th percentile for Whiff % (29.8%).

What went from a rumor now really appears like it could happen because now according to 670 The Scores Bruce Levine prospects names like outfielder Owen Caissie and James Triantos are being tossed out. Per Bruce Levine:

Cubs and Marlins talking deal for starter Jesus Luzardo. Marlins want young controllable bat back.James Triantos or Owen Cassie would likely be in the deal.

The 22-year-old Triantos who in 115 games at both Double and Triple A last year he slashed: .300/.346/.427/.773 with 7hrs, 52 RBI, 23 doubles, and 133 hits, while the 21-year-old Cassie in 127 at Triple-A had 131 hits, 29 doubles, 3 triples, 19 HRs, 75 RBI for a slash line of .278/.375/.473 for an OPS of .848.

Instead of Jesus Luzardo

Even though Luzardo would be a good pickup for the Cubs to make, I believe if players such as Owen Caissie and James Triantos are being discussed that I think a bigger fish can be caught. I believe that instead of Luzardo the Cubs should target Sandy Alcántara instead.



Sandy Alcántara who missed all of 2024 due to having Tommy John surgery would be an excellent pickup for the Chicago Cubs to make. The winner of the 2022 CY Young award Sandy Alcántara would give the Cubs the Ace they have been looking for.

Since James Triantos is currently blocked on the depth chart by current second basemen Nico Hoerner and fellow prospect Matt Shaw I believe Triantos has to be included in the deal. I think if the Cubs packaged Triantos along with a Jack Neely who is the Cubs #17 prospect I believe a deal could get done.

