Chicago Cubs to promote Matt Mervis

Andrew TitoBy 1 Min Read
Matt Mervis

The Chicago Cubs are calling up highly anticipated prospect Matt Mervis

Fans have been clamoring for the Chicago Cubs to call up their slugging first base prospect Matt Mervis. The front office will look to Mervis to provide a spark with the offense struggling against the Miami Marlins and the Washington Nationals. Cubs fans rejoiced when Jeff Passan broke this news on Thursday afternoon.

Many would argue that Matt Mervis should’ve been promoted sooner. His numbers with the Iowa Cubs have been nothing short of eye-popping this season. Mervis is likely to make his official big league debut at Wrigley Field this weekend.

A corresponding roster move has yet to be announced. It is likely that Javier Assad will head back to Iowa after pitching with the big league club on Thursday. Cubs fans have been waiting for this moment basically all season. What this means for Eric Hosmer has yet to be seen. Stay tuned to ChiCitySports.com to keep up with all of the Cubs’ notable roster moves.

