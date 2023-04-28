Eric Hosmer is ready to help Matt Mervis transition to the big leagues.

The Chicago Cubs have settled into a nice groove to start their 2023 season. With several of their core players now under contract for the foreseeable future, many everyday positions are well-established moving forward. First Base is not one of those positions just yet.

This offseason, the Cubs signed Trey Mancini and Eric Hosmer to play first base. They locked down these two veterans with short-term contracts to seemingly bridge the gap between the present and the arrival of prospect Matt Mervis. Unlike Mancini, Hosmer is only under contract through this season and is getting paid the league minimum of $720K. One could easily argue that Hosmer is currently blocking Mervis’s ascension to Major League Baseball.

It would be understandable if Eric Hosmer felt the footsteps of Mervis coming for his spot on the big league roster, but he doesn’t see it that way. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic spoke to Hosmer about the Cubs’ budding prospect.

“This is my 13th year in the league. I’m not going to sit here and be bitter about a young kid coming up. That’s not right,” Hosmer said. “This game provided me with a lot of things in life. I owe it to the game to give back.”

Throughout his 13 years, Eric Hosmer has added countless accolades to his resume. The Miami native has claimed 4 Gold Gloves, a Silver Slugger, an All-Star appearance with an All-Star Game MVP to go with it, and of course, a World Series ring with the Kansas City Royals in 2015. It seems as though Hosmer is the perfect person to show Matt Mervis the ropes of becoming a big-league first baseman, and that’s exactly who he plans on being.

“I was in spring with Matty. I was always trying to help, give him my two cents on what’s coming for him in the league, how you can simplify some stuff. It’s not something where I’m watching over my shoulder, or living and dying by his at-bats. When it comes that time, that’s when you can move on and do something else. I know he’s going to be a big part of this organization. I’ve got to help him any way I can.”

All signs indicate that Matt Mervis is the Cubs’ first baseman of the future. Having Eric Hosmer in his corner could definitely help him make a smooth transition to the big leagues. Much like Christopher Morel, the Cubs may not promote Mervis until they can get him consistent playing time in the majors. That would likely mean that the Mancini/Hosmer combo is underproducing to an unacceptable degree. For now, even if they haven’t been off to great starts, the front office still likely feels the need to give them a thorough opportunity.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE