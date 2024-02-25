Cubs make first big offseason move in the wee hours of Sunday

The Chicago Cubs have resigned centerfielder Cody Bellinger, finally making a big offseason move.

Bellinger was the Cubs’ most productive hitter in 2023. Bellinger provided much-needed power to the Cubs’ batting rotation and will continue to do so. The prolonged free agency period is finally over for Bellinger.

Cody Bellinger and the Cubs have agreed to a 3-year $80-million contract.

Details of Cody Bellinger’s new Cubs contract

Sources told ESPN Bellinger, 28, will receive opt-outs after the first and second years of the deal. Per ESPN, He will receive a $30 million salary this season, $30 million in 2025 (if he doesn’t opt out after the first year), and $20 million in 2026 (if he doesn’t opt out after the second year).

Coming off a season in which Bellinger hit .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs and 97 RBIs, Bellinger reached free agency looking to secure a massive contract. A bidding war never started, and Bellinger took a similar path to that of Carlos Correa, with whom he shares an agent in Scott Boras. Bellinger’s deal is pending a physical.

Cody Bellinger had two down seasons after he suffered a shoulder injury in the 2020 playoffs. The injury continued to bother him seemingly until 2023. Bellinger didn’t hit with the same power as he normally does, he hit smarter instead.

He produced the lowest average exit velocity of his career in 2023. Clocking in at just 87.9 mph. To make up for this Bellinger often cut down on his swing with two strikes, making softer contact but avoiding strikeouts. His whiff rate dropped to a career-low 15.6% as he hit .279 with two strikes, second in all of baseball behind Luis Arraez.

Bellinger’s health in 2023 let him to thrive. Which ended with him earning National League Comeback Player of the Year. Finishing 10th in NL MVP voting, Bellinger nearly cut his strikeout rate from previous seasons in half and proved adept against left-handed pitching as well, hitting .337 against them with a .984 OPS.

Bellinger returns to the Cubs and the team gets a solid deal. A big win for the Cubs in 2024 MLB free agency.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE